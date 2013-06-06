LimeRoad Offers the Latest Designs and Trends to Shop Women's Clothing Online

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- LimeRoad offers the latest designs and trends helping customers to plan and shop women’s clothing online within the comfort of their home. From kurti designs, Indian ethnic clothes, and fashion jewelry to home décor products , everything is available in their wide collection of online shopping platform. Every product in ethnic wear for women collection is carefully selected to provide quality and style within a reasonable price.



They offer a wide collection of designer Indian ethnic wear for women in many beautiful colors and designs. Their huge collection has the most sought after and fashionable Indian sarees with designer blouse and matching accessories. One can find a beautiful saree paired with a stunning designer blouse and matching jewelry from their online collection. They provide a detailed description about the saree, its make, available colors and fabric used, etc.



Their online store helps customers to buy ethnic wear for women with a lot of options to choose the fabric one wants along with various color combinations. They provide prompt services and quick delivery of all saree purchases and all delivery is absolutely free on any purchase above Rs 599.



Their online shop allows buyers to shop around and find the best deal so that one can save money each time one buys something. LimeRoad stocks mostly fashion and lifestyle products at affordable prices and provides a wide selection of inspired product line in trendy looks. Aimed at fashion conscious women, the product offering includes all latest styles in clothing and accessories for women to shop online.



About LimeRoad.com

LimeRoad is a social-commerce platform targeted at the intelligent woman of today. They are one stop destination for a fun and exciting way to discover, share and shop. They have an incredible range of carefully selected merchandise, enabling customers to discover the best of lifestyle products across the categories like apparel, accessories, home and non-perishable food.



To know more about their offerings please visit http://www.limeroad.com

Contact Address

LimeRoad.com

225, Udyog Vihar, Phase - IV,

Gurgaon 122015

Haryana, India.