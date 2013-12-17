LimeRoad.com Enables Women Customers to Browse Through Women's Footwear Range Online in India

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Flaunt the fashion of the season with exquisitely designed and trendy women’s footwear range online in India only at LimeRoad.com. They offer a comprehensive range of flats, heels, sports shoes and boots from acclaimed brands like Carlton and Catwalk. They store the most stylish footwear of the season with exceptional quality and beautiful design and color combinations. Their range of footwear boasts of great variety that looks gorgeous with every outfit and provides ultimate comfort to the wearer.



LimeRoad.com has been providing the most stylish women footwear options online for different personalities from working professionals to party buffs or housewives to socialites. Their range offers complete flexibility to the buyer to choose as per their style, budge and preference without compromising on the look.



The promising range at their online store makes sure one can always find the right pair of flats, heels or woman shoes online to compliment every outfit in the best fitting size. Their online platform offers the convenience of choosing footwear options from any preferred brand, color, size, kind of footwear or the price range. So, whether one is a fitness freak, regular party goer or just looking for a soothing comfort in footwear, LimeRoad.com is the ultimate destination for online shopping for women to get the best options at unmatched prices.



About LimeRoad.com

LimeRoad.com is a social-commerce platform targeted at the intelligent woman of today. Aimed at fashion forward females they offer the very latest styles in clothing and accessories for women to shop online. They are one top source of a fun and exciting way to discover, share and shop. They have an incredible width of carefully selected merchandise, enabling customers to discover the best of lifestyle products across the categories like apparel, accessories, home and non-perishable food.



To know more about their offerings, please visit http://www.limeroad.com



Contact Address

LimeRoad.com

225, Udyog Vihar, Phase - IV,

Gurgaon 122015

Haryana, India.