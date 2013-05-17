LimeRoad.com, India's First Social Shopping Platform for Women Raises $5 Million - A Funding from Matrix Partners and Light Speed Ventures

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- LimeRoad.com, India’s first social shopping platform for apparel, shoes and other accessories for women raises $5 Million, a huge fund offered by Matrix Partners and Light Speed Ventures. LimeRoad.com is an online fashion and lifestyle retailer and offers various branded product lines like women footwear, accessories, jewelry and other fashion and home décor products. They stock most elegant and classic evening dresses, whether western clothing or ethnic wear for women and have varieties to choose from.



They sell designer women's shoes, garments, bags, jewelry, women apparel western and ethnic wear, accessories at irresistible prices. Right from dresses to matching jewelries to the right shoes and other accessories, they have the product for every personality and every occasion. One can buy women footwear online from their range of footwear to match every single style from simple and elegant to urban and trendy.



They offer an attractive range of apparels from the best brands and designs that help in getting the most stunning and unique looks. The latest collections of clothes are available at pocket friendly prices. Their ranges of apparels are suitable for different occasions like formal wear, parties, casual wear, traditional wear, and many more. One need not rush to various stores to look for these clothes when one can find them easily with LimeRoad.com, all at one place making them most sort out online women shopping destination.



Aimed at fashion forward women, they offer the very latest styles in clothing and accessories for womenwho want to keep their looks trendy but look for affordable products. . The style in their range of clothing is backed by the latest looks and trends to make sure that every customer should find her kind of dresses.



About LimeRoad.com

LimeRoad is a social- e-commerce platform targeted at the intelligent woman of today. They are top source of a fun and exciting way to discover, share and shop. They have an incredible width of carefully selected merchandise, enabling customers to discover the best of lifestyle products across the categories like apparel, accessories, home and non-perishable food.



To know more about their offerings please visit http://www.limeroad.com .



