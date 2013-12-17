LimeRoad.com Introduces an Exclusive Collection of Ladies Handbags Online

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Surpassing the trends and customer expectations, LimeRoad.com has introduced an exclusive collection of ladies handbags online for all those fashion savvy women. This online shopping portal is designed to cater to all the new age requirements of the customers.



A handbag is something that is integral to any woman’s wardrobe. So, customers can step out in style with attractive handbags to make people guessing the secrets of fashion statement. In fact, handbags are the most sought after item while doing online shopping for women.



One can think “LimeRoad.com as the digital-age equivalent of the 16th Century Grand Trunk Road, a highway that changed the face of trade in the Indian subcontinent.” They have products from some of the renowned brands like Paris Hilton, Carlton London, Eske, Aapno Rajasthan, Adamis, Addons, Alessia, and many more.



Available in a wide variety of colours, all hand bags are sure to add style to any look. One can easily buy ladies handbags online without any hassle at http://www.limeroad.com/women-bags. All bags available at LimeRoad.com are carefully designed and fit in all occasion. Whether it’s a party “clutch”, giving party attires an utterly feminine touch or any other daily use carry bag; all variants are available at affordable prices.



They showcase a huge collection of bags including Handbags & purses, satchels & laptop bags, backpacks, clutches, wallets and pouches. All their products are well-designed to the highest level of perfection.



About LimeRoad.com

LimeRoad.com, an online social shopping and discovery platform is targeted at the discerning woman of today and offers a wide variety of footwear, clothing, bags and accessories. It has an incredible width of carefully selected merchandise that enables the customers to discover the world class lifestyle products from across categories like apparel, accessories, home and non-perishable food.



To know more about their offerings, please visit http://www.limeroad.com



Contact Address:-

LimeRoad.com

225, Udyog Vihar, Phase - IV,

Gurgaon 122015

Haryana, India