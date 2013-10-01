LimeRoad.com Now Announces Numerous Offers in Online Women Shopping

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- LimeRoad.com, a well-known online shopping store has announced numerous offers in online women shopping. It provides an array of products to choose from when it comes to ethnic wear. They have an ultimate collection of Salwar Kameez including elegant Anarkali suits and the straight fit ones.



When it comes to comfort, Salwar Suits make for the ideal choice. Customers can buy Salwar Kameez online in India at Limeroad.com. This online store is capable enough to cater to all the customer requirements, be it exquisite embroidery, conventional prints, Anarkali style, dazzling lace work or rich handcrafted designs.



Customers can shop Salwar Kameez that are totally scene-stealing, be it for the festive season or for a bridal trousseau. Moreover, with a multitude of colors, designs, styles and prints made available in ethnic outfits, the collection at LimeRoad.com is perfect for a budget shopper.



Online shopping for women's clothes on LimeRoad.com is exciting because they let customers go through minute details with just a click of a button. Salwar Kameez, Kurtas, Suits, Sarees and other ethnic outfits available at LimeRoad.com are a must have for the trendsetting modern Indian women. It’s carefully hand-selected collection encompasses latest trends, styles and hues.



At LimeRoad.com, women can shop for brands such as Global Desi, Nazrana, Kilol, Cotton Curio, Design Oasis by Manish Saksena and a lot more. Offering Indian wear in warm hues, pastel tones, and more, LimeRoad.com is the perfect destination to buy ethnic wear online.



About LimeRoad.com

LimeRoad.com, an online social shopping and discovery platform is targeted at the discerning woman of today and offers a wide variety of footwear, clothing, bags and accessories. It has an incredible width of carefully selected merchandise, that enables the customers to discover the world class lifestyle products from across categories like apparel, accessories, home and non-perishable food.



To know more about their offerings, please visit: http://www.limeroad.com



Contact Address:

LimeRoad.com

225, Udyog Vihar, Phase - IV,

Gurgaon 122015

Haryana, India