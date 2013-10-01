LimeRoad.com Now Brings Numerous Options for Online Women Shopping in India

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- LimeRoad.com, a renowned online fashion store for women, now brings numerous options for online women shopping in India. The store aims to provide the best in quality yet affordable products to the customers. LimeRoad.com aims to offer a plethora of colors and sizes, catering to every woman’s fashion needs and wants. Featuring many a high-end brand, it promises to provide the best online shopping experience.



LimeRoad.com is the best place to buy Kurtis online. They provide complete information regarding the color, fabric and fit of the product – all that a customer needs to know before buying. The products are simple yet stylish, perfect to upgrade a customer’s ethnic wardrobe.



The various styles of kurtas include the ones with three-fourth sleeves, half-sleeves, full sleeves or sleeveless. The joyous mix of Indian prints, warm colors and subtle trims, these kurtas are ideal to celebrate elegance.



Customers can buy Kurtas online from renowned brands like Abhishti, Ada, Aurelia, Ayaany, Cotton Curio, Daram, Diva and Ekaa. All the products are designed keeping comfort in mind.



This online store offers a huge variety to the customers, who want to buy kurtas online. A representative while elaborating stated, “So we created a company to bring you products you will fall in love with, to give you a chance to create your own space, to tap into those hidden talents and make your personal looks and collections, to help you share your creations with friends to get that second opinion, to inspire or be inspired, and to help you shop in a way that you will find mesmerizing.”



Apart from the above, customers can get all products ranging from fashion accessories to ethnic wear in latest designs and affordable prices.



About LimeRoad.com

LimeRoad.com, an online social shopping and discovery platform is targeted at the discerning woman of today and offers a wide variety of footwear, clothing, bags and accessories. It has an incredible width of carefully selected merchandise, that enables the customers to discover the world class lifestyle products from across categories like apparel, accessories, home and non-perishable food.



To know more about their offerings, please visit http://www.limeroad.com/

Contact Address

LimeRoad.com

225, Udyog Vihar, Phase - IV,

Gurgaon 122015

Haryana, India