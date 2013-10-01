LimeRoad.com Now Brings the Best Flip Flops Online for Fashion Savvy Customers

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- LimeRoad.com, a well-known online fashion store now brings the best flip flops online for the fashion savvy customers. With their recently launched sale, one can avail up to sixty plus twenty-five percent discount on shopping over Rupees 2999. Customers can make the most of these discounts while shopping the latest footwear online.



The footwear collection at LimeRoad.com includes numerous types of wedges, sandals, flats and titillating pumps. Customers get to shop from a multitude of popular brands and pick shoes that offer exemplary comfort and style. This online women's footwear store offers the best options available to suit customers' taste. In fact, it’s a perfect destination to buy women shoes online in India.



The company targets all the fashion savvy modern Indian women, who want to experiment with new styles. Customers can try all new varieties of wedge sandals, summer flats and crystal embellished heels as LimeRoad.com that offers style at truly affordable prices.



This store not only guarantees the quality when one buys online women's footwear but also provides a great delivery timeline, which ensures a delightful shopping experience for customers. Moreover, shipping is free on all orders above rupees five hundred ninety nine.



LimeRoad.com’s collection of shoes is best to go with a range of outfits. Apart from footwear, they also showcase stylish bags, beauty products, apparels, fitness wear and accessories. Online shopping can’t get any better than this! At LimeRoad.com, get sparkling deals while shopping wedge sandals, pumps and flats.



About LimeRoad.com

LimeRoad.com, an online social shopping and discovery platform is targeted at the discerning woman of today and offers a wide variety of footwear, clothing, bags and accessories. It has an incredible width of carefully selected merchandise, that enables the customers to discover the world class lifestyle products from across categories like apparel, accessories, home and non-perishable food.



To know more about their offerings, please visit: http://www.limeroad.com/women-footwear/



Contact Address:

LimeRoad.com

225, Udyog Vihar, Phase - IV,

Gurgaon 122015

Haryana, India