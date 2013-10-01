LimeRoad.com Now Enables Customers to Buy Lingerie Online with Exclusive Options

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- LimeRoad.com, a renowned online fashion store for women in India, now enables customers to buy lingerie online with exclusive options. It offers a huge collection of branded innerwear, lingerie and sleepwear to choose from.



LimeRoad.com showcases a range of colors and all standard lingerie sizes, from high-end brands such as Biara, Peri Peri and Privatelives, catering to every woman’s fashion needs. This store is the best place for online women shopping in India. It aims at providing the best online shopping



LimeRoad.com offers a wide range of lifestyle products in the trendiest colors and styles that are also comfortable to wear. It’s latest collection of comfy and sensuous nightwear and lingerie for women will catch the customer’s fancy instantly. Customers can buy online bras from a huge collection available at the store.



The designs are perfect to add extra charm to one’s dressing. Buy online bra or go for lace and ruffle lingerie in attractive colours like pink, red, white, black, purple and more.



Apart from this, LimeRoad.com has also added shapewear to their online lingerie section. The online fashion store offers all products ranging from fashion accessories to ethnic wear in latest designs and affordable prices.



About LimeRoad.com

LimeRoad.com, an online social shopping and discovery platform is targeted at the discerning woman of today and offers a wide variety of footwear, clothing, bags and accessories. It has an incredible width of carefully selected merchandise, that enables the customers to discover the world class lifestyle products from across categories like apparel, accessories, home and non-perishable food.



To know more about their offerings, please visit: http://www.limeroad.com



Contact Address:-

LimeRoad.com

225, Udyog Vihar, Phase - IV,

Gurgaon 122015

Haryana, India