LimeRoad.com Now Ensures Affordable Online Shopping for Women Clothing with Unmatched Discounts

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- LimeRoad.com enjoys the prominence of being India's first social shopping platform developed specifically for women that takes their shopping experience to a whole new level. This leading online destination for stylish women, now also ensures affordable online shopping for women clothing at most reasonable prices.



They bring the trendiest choices in different categories of women apparels like ethnic wear, western wear, lingerie, winter wear, dupattas and scarves, bottom wear, leggings and jeggings. LimeRoad.com enables women to explore the different dimensions of style such as traditional, contemporary styling and aesthetic craftsmanship from the comfort of their homes.



Available in plethora of colours and designs, these clothes are valued increasingly by the style conscious Indian women of today. LimeRoad.com’s team comprises of both fashion professionals and style enthusiasts to carefully handpick elegant, stylish and quality. Associated with some of the well-known brands such as Aurelia, Campus sutra, Amnate, Ada, Diava, etc. allows LimeRoad.com to make shopping more rewarding than ever. In addition to this, at this store, sales on women clothing is a perennial phenomenon with attractive discounts being a regular feature of the portal.



The website has a user-friendly interface and easy navigation that makes browsing through different segment a fun process. The specifications about every single product can be viewed in detail along with photographs that can be zoomed in for more clarity. By dedicating an entire section to style council, LimeRoad.com lives up completely to their promise of “Come love, create, share and shop with us.”



About LimeRoad.com

LimeRoad.com, an online social shopping and discovery platform is targeted at the discerning woman of today and offers a wide variety of footwear, clothing, bags and accessories. It has an incredible width of carefully selected merchandise, which enables the customers to discover the world class lifestyle products from across categories like apparel, accessories, home and non-perishable food.



To know more about their offerings, please visit: http://www.limeroad.com



Contact Address:-

LimeRoad.com

225, Udyog Vihar, Phase - IV,

Gurgaon 122015

Haryana, India

Phone: +91-124-4420900/+91-124-6653000