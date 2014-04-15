LimeRoad.com Now Offering Exceptional Range of Handbags at Unbeatable Prices

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- LimeRoad.com, the one-stop destination for online shopping for women accessories, is now offering exceptional range of handbags at unbelievable prices. The wide range of handbags the online store offers includes Floral Print Chic Handbag, Queen Printed Red Tote, Funky Glasses Handbag, Red Suede Messenger Bag, and many more.



The extensive collection of handbags at online shopping platform includes products of leading brands such as Conserve, House of Shaun Design, India Circus, Toshe, to name a few. Apart from the exclusive collection of handbags, LimeRoad.com also offers footwear, caps & hats, sunglasses, etc., amongst others.



Talking about the online store, one of its spokespersons stated, “We are passionate about finding things that rise above the mundane; that we think will catch your eye and arrest it. Moreover, to bring these to you wherever you are and whenever you feel you have the time to indulge a little. So we created a company to bring you products you will fall in love with; to give you a chance to create your own space, to tap into those hidden talents and make your personal looks and collections; to help you share your creations with friends to get that second opinion, to inspire or be inspired; and to help you shop in a way that you will find mesmerizing.”



Besides accessories, it presents a huge range of women’s clothing that includes tops, dresses, kurtas, churidars and salwars suits, leggings, jeggings and many more. The online store regularly brings to customers, generous discounts offered by its vendors.



About LimeRoad.com

LimeRoad.com, an online social shopping and discovery platform is targeted at the discerning woman of today and offers a wide variety of footwear, clothing, bags and accessories. It has an incredible width of carefully selected merchandise, which enables the customers to discover the world class lifestyle products from across categories like apparel, accessories, home and non-perishable food.



To know more about their offerings, please visit http://www.limeroad.com



Contact Address: -



LimeRoad.com

225, Udyog Vihar, Phase - IV,

Gurgaon 122015

Haryana, India

Phone: +91-124-4420900/+91-124-6653000