LimeRoad.com Now Offers Excellent Options to Buy Ladies Handbags Online in India

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- LimeRoad.com, one of the leading online fashion stores for women in India, now offers excellent options to buy ladies handbags online in India. It offers its customers the opportunity to choose from its vast collection of on-trend bags, handbags and purses.



LimeRoad.com emerges the best when one buys handbag online India. They provide the best online experience to women. With the trendiest colors and styles, they have something for everyone. These handbags impart elegance with style to a woman's haute couture.



This online store stocks a wide collection of ladies handbags from leading brands like House of Tara, Shaun Design, Conserve, Toshe, India Circus amongst others. These trendy purses, clutches, totes and wallets can be coordinated with all kinds of western and Indian dresses. A wide variety of designs and prompt services at LimeRoad.com offer great shopping experience for women.



There are bags for every occasion, be it a party or casual. This online women shopping store offers customers all products, ranging from fashion accessories to ethnic wear in the latest designs and affordable prices.



Apart from handbags, customers can buy trendy accessories and apparels including tops, dresses, kurtas, churidars and salwars suits, leggings, jeggings and a lot more.



About LimeRoad.com

LimeRoad.com, an online social shopping and discovery platform is targeted at the discerning woman of today and offers a wide variety of footwear, clothing, bags and accessories. It has an incredible width of carefully selected merchandise, that enables the customers to discover the world class lifestyle products from across categories like apparel, accessories, home and non-perishable food.



To know more about their offerings, please visit http://www.limeroad.com/women-bags/handbags-purses

Contact Address:-

LimeRoad.com

225, Udyog Vihar, Phase - IV,

Gurgaon 122015

Haryana, India