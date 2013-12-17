LimeRoad.com Now Offers Some of the Unique Apparels, Lingerie and Sleepwear for Women

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- While providing the unmatched online shopping experience, LimeRoad.com has come up with some of the unique options for women in terms of apparels, lingerie and sleepwear. This online store is a one stop shop for women looking for some fresh stocks from renowned brands.



LimeRoad.com is a fun and exciting way to discover, share and shop. A social commerce platform targeted at the intelligent women of today, it has an incredible selection of carefully selected merchandise, enabling customers to discover the best of lifestyle products.



Because of their huge collection of hand-picked brands and products, LimeRoad.com is the best place for online shopping for women. While elaborating on it, a spokesperson stated, “We are passionate about finding things that rise above the mundane, we think will catch your eye and arrest your imagination. Moreover, we bring these to you wherever you are and whenever you feel you have the time to indulge a little. So we created a company to bring you products you will fall in love with and we gave you your own space, in form if Scrapbook tool, where you can create your own looks and make your personal collection by tapping into your creativity.”



Nevertheless, as shopping is a group affair, LimeRoad.com provides customers with options on the website to avail second opinion from friends and buy accordingly. Their policies are transparent enough to make them a reliable online option to purchase clothing and style accessory. Whether it’s western attire or an ethnic ensemble, LimeRoad.com has it all. In fact, customers can even buy online bras at LimeRoad.com, from a most sorted and unique collections of all renowned lingerie brands.



About LimeRoad.com

Lime Road.com, an online social shopping and discovery platform is targeted at the discerning woman of today and offers a wide variety of footwear, clothing, bags and accessories. It has an incredible width of carefully selected merchandise that enables the customers to discover the world class lifestyle products from across categories like apparel, accessories, home and non-perishable food.



To know more about their offerings, please visit http://www.limeroad.com



Contact Address: -

LimeRoad.com

225, Udyog Vihar, Phase - IV,

Gurgaon 122015

Haryana, India