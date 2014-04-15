LimeRoad.com Now Presents a Stylish and Classy Collection of Ethnic Wear for Women

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- LimeRoad.com, a popular and trusted online fashion destination dedicated to women and style, now presents a stylish and classy collection of ethnic wear for women. Elegance is the most striking aspect of the offered range that includes premium quality apparel options in the categories of Kurta Kurtis, Sarees, Salwar kameez, Suits, Churidars & Salwars. The focus of the store is to deliver reasonably priced products that allow women to style up without hurting their budget. Accommodating varied fashion tastes and preferences of women, LimeRoad.com brings forth myriad options in terms of colors, sizes, designs and patterns. Aside from this, being a leading name for women clothing and accessories, this online platform features all the prominent brands such as Diva, Afsana, Lux Leggings, Purple Oyster, Urban Pari and many more.



Sarees arguably lead the genre of Indian ethnic wear and at LimeRoad.com, women will find an exclusive range of designer sarees in both vibrant and subtle shade choices together with matching blouse pieces and other accessories. Aside from this, the salwar kameez section is a rich segment too, featuring products with delicate and beautiful embroidery work perfect for parties, marriages and other such occasions. The range of kurtis and Kurtas is wide and consists of stylish creations for casual and formal purposes.



LimeRoad.com ensures gratifying online shopping time for women by presenting them with the best deals from the world of fashion and style. All their fashion and lifestyle items can be easily and safely shopped from the website. Additionally, the online store is also known for its sales and generous discounts and offers.



About LimeRoad.com

LimeRoad is a social-commerce platform targeted at the intelligent woman of today. They are one stop destination for a fun and exciting way to discover, share and shop. They have an incredible range of carefully selected merchandise, enabling customers to discover the best of lifestyle products across the categories like apparel, accessories, home and non-perishable food. They give shoppers a chance to create their virtual wardrobe via LimeRoad Scrapbooks, by making personal looks and collections and sharing with friends.



To know more about their offerings, please visit: http://www.limeroad.com



Contact Address:



LimeRoad.com

225, Udyog Vihar, Phase - IV,

Gurgaon 122015

Haryana, India