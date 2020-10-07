Limestone Market 2020- Production, Sales and Consumption Volumes, Industry Comparison Analysis

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- The Limestone market report recognizes the importance of investing in policies and processes to use trade as a tool for inclusive growth. Underlying this approach is a strategy to strengthen its export sectors and broaden the scope of the goods and services produced given the report's traditionally strong dependence on a narrow set of revenue-generating investment in the Limestone Market. This report is a roadmap for Limestone market exporters and policymakers to identify higher value-added products and markets with growth potential, as well as giving guidance to realize the opportunities and overcoming production challenges.



According to this study, over the next five years the Limestone market will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 71670 million by 2025, from $ 61900 million in 2019.



Top Key Market Competitors Covered in the report:



LafargeHolcim, Independent Limestone Company, Cemex, Nittetsu Mining, HeidelbergCement, Graymont, Sumitomo Osaka Cement, Italcementi Group, NALC, Schaefer Kalk, Indiana Limestone Company, Elliott Stone Company, Atlantic Minerals Limited, Todaka Mining, Eurocement, Lhoist, Mississippi Lime Company, Mitsubishi Materials, Carmeuse, Fels-Werke GmbH, Dalian Limestone, Sichuan Golden Summit, Sanyou-Group, Jiangxi Wannianqing, Shougang Lukuang, South Cement, China Resources Cement, Anhui Conch Cement, BBMG



On an average, about 270 kg limestone is used to produce 1,000 kg of crude steel, when produced through blast furnace (BF) and basic oxygen furnace (BOF). However, when an electric arc furnace is used, around 88 kg of limestone is used to produce 1,000 kg of crude steel.



The U.S. is a prominent country in terms of limestone consumption and production and was the largest market in the North America region in 2019. The consumption in the country is attributed to the widespread application of limestone in construction activities and iron and steel production.



Segment by Types:



High-Calcium Limestone

Magnesian Limestone

The segment of high-calcium limestone holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 84%



Segment by Application:



Construction Materials

Cement

Lime

Others

The cement holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 38% of the market share.



The findings show that the country has a wealth of untapped export potential, particularly within North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and Other), and that realizing this potential can build competitiveness for future growth.



