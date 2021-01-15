New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- Limestone Market



Limestone suppliers, along with designers, develop a huge demand for limestone globally. Due to strong investments in residential, infrastructure, and commercial projects, the world's cement sector has undergone massive growth in the last decade. Limestone is a major raw material used in the production of cement, and the cement sector is projected to continue robust growth. The interior and exterior design industry is another major factor for the surge in growth of the limestone production sector. The rich and rugged natural feel, also the low maintenance of limestone has made it the first priority for exterior and interior decorators.



The limestone market size is expected to reach USD 9.98 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.4%. The increase in infrastructural developments around the globe is expected to rise the demand for limestone in the next few years.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Limestone market and profiled in the report are:



Tarmac, Lhoist, Schaefer Kalk GmbH & Co. KG., CARMEUSE, Fels-Werke GmbH., Elliot Stone Company, Inc., Graymont Limited, Atlantic Minerals Limited, LafargeHolcim, and Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd, among others.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



High-Calcium Limestone

Magnesian Limestone



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Industry Lime

Chemical Lime

Refractory Lime

Construction-based Lime



End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Paper and Pulp

Water Treatment

Agriculture

Plastics

Building and Construction

Food and Beverage

Steel Manufacturing

Others



Regional Landscape



Asia Pacific held the largest market in 2019 with a revenue share of 53.0% in 2017, and this growth is expected to last during the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the market in North America is expected to account for a growth of 3.1%, during the forecast period owing to the bolstering construction activities, along with steel production in this region. Europe is also a significant market and accounts for being the second-largest steel producer in the world after Asia. Major market players are competing on the basis of various factors, like the development of new products and technologies and aggressive pricing strategy, so that they could gain a wider share in the market.



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Limestone market and its competitive landscape.



