Limestone Tiles Bring Elegance to Any Room

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2013 -- Renovation projects should strive to add elegance to the home.



“If you're about to plunge into some upgrading, with an eye on selling your home in the near future, you might want to consider limestone tiles. They can make any room look like a million dollars, not to mention the fact that they are strong and durable. Calcite is noted for those traits,” said Dean Dupre, who owns Champion Tile, a Clearwater flooring, Tampa flooring and tile installation company.



Limestone is so versatile, it can be used in traditional and modern day home environments because they have a certain elegance about them. They come in a wide variety of colors, such as blue, cream, and grey and boast various different designs ---- suitable for any home renovation project.



“Most people gravitate to the limestone simply because they love the natural look and feel of the stones. It looks stunning no matter where it is installed, whether it is in the kitchen, a shower or even a laundry room or bathroom. The overall effect of a room done in limestone tiling is quite appealing,” added Dupre.



Another limestone tile selling feature is being able to choose which type of tile to use in the various locations in a home. For example, polished limestone tiles give any room a stunning ambience. “Continue the tiling on to a countertop, and you have a really pulled together room,” Dupre pointed out.



Another benefit most homeowners appreciate when it comes to choosing limestone tiling is its high resistance to oil and its superior flexibility. They are not as porous as other tiling choices, but this still means they must be sealed properly, or they will dull over time.



“Homeowners and business owners also appreciate the fact that limestone is an all weather product, capable of being installed inside and outside and still looking good. Not only that, the visual appeal they offer after installation is appreciated,” added Dupre.



Limestone is certainly a stone to consider for renovation projects, but if in doubt, talk to a local Tampa flooring contractor and ask for recommendations.



About Champion Tile & Marble

Champion Tile specializes in custom quality flooring installations using all types of natural stone, marble, ceramic, mosaic, Mexican pavers and porcelain tile. Champion Tile can install tile and flooring in Clearwater, St. Petersburg, and Tampa flooring, or can assist homeowners with acquiring the right materials for their project.



To learn more, visit http://www.champtile.com.