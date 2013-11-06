Limeylight.com Puts Local Organic Goods on the Global Map

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- limeylight, the web’s go-to search platform for healthier local options, has created a global online map to help businesses capture immediate demand from consumers searching for organic goods in their area.



For producers of organic goods, common commercial challenges revolve around a lack of resources to effectively market their goods to local, targeted consumers at scale. The limeylight platform and map resolves this issue for producers by bringing together the power of these three key elements (health-seeking consumers, location relevance, massive online reach) to tip the fight for market share back in their favor.



Consumer demand for organic products and a preference to source locally produced goods continues to grow. However, without the innovation to tap an eager local customer base, many producers have found the opportunity for organic trade can be skewed towards dominant brands with an established retail presence. The limeylight site helps to overcome this ‘David and Goliath’ issue for producers, whilst opening up the choice available for consumers in a highly accessible and convenient way.



Founder of limeylight, Paul Wright, explains, “We created the limeylight site to act as an online bridge for supply and demand of healthier, local options. Consumers actively seeking healthier products and services can easily find relevant suppliers in their area via the limeylight map. It also means producers can focus their expertise on the products that people want, and all goods can compete for market share based on their high standards and merit, rather than their marketing budgets. ”



Consumers worldwide can use limeylight.com from any location to search for suppliers in their immediate location, or via product and service categories. The easy to use search returns results of relevant suppliers located on the limeylight map, or in a list format. For the convenience seeking, health-conscious consumer, limeylight becomes a preferred search site for healthy goods and services whether they are at home, work, college or travelling. Categories for products and services listed on limeylight include: Food; Alternative Medicine; Fresh Produce; Baby & Children; Kids; Pet; Health & Beauty; Restaurant; Beverage; Household; Retail; Media.



Producers of organic goods using limeylight to reach consumers benefit from fixed, monthly promotional costs in line with their selected package option (as little as $10pm for the basic package.) Listings can be enhanced with a variety of multimedia options such as images and videos to showcase the provider or their specific range of products. Beyond the website solution, limeylight supports a thriving online social media community across numerous channels where consumer users share, recommend and further engage with other people who are interested in organic and healthy living issues and products, including those seeking specialist goods such as gluten-free, fair trade, lactose-free, carbon-neutral, vegetarian or vegan options.



Producers and suppliers of organic goods can find out more about limeylight through their FAQs and sign up for a provider’s account online.



About limeylight

limeylight is the premier online platform for organic, vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, lactose-free, fair trade, alternative medicine and many more great products and services. Consumers looking to make healthier choices use limeylight to seek out suppliers of these products and services and discover new suppliers in their area. Suppliers use limeylight put their businesses on the map and to engage directly with new customers. limeylight helps suppliers to raise awareness of their goods and services and drive trade, inquiries and footfall to their locations. limeylight is currently used by consumers, producers and suppliers in North America, Europe and Asia.



http://www.limeylight.com



Follow limeylight on Facebook and Twitter



For more information about this release contact

Greer Hahn

greer@limeylight.com