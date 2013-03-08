Limited Cabins Available on AMAWaterways New Decadent Chocolate Cruise

Spring, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- “Europeanbarging has a few select cabins available on the AMAWaterways first-ever Chocolate Cruise in April 2014. Hosted by acclaimed American chocolatier Norman Love, this Chocolate Cruise will be a decadent and delicious version of the ever popular Romantic Danube itinerary.” said Jan Baumgartner of Europeanbarging. “The indulgent chocolate theme makes this the perfect cruise for chocolate lovers!” she added.



The most discerning travelers will enjoy special Norman Love Confections desserts and delight in the chocolate mini-buffet extravaganza. They will relish in “Culinary Delights - Bites & Sights” and decadent chocolate tastings. A special “Sachertorte & Schlumberger Cellar Tour” will be offered bringing travelers an up close and authentic taste of Austria’s special chocolate torte and renowned sparkling wine.



Educational opportunities abound on this Chocolate Cruise with multiple educational seminars on chocolate and three private chocolate-making demonstrations with Norman Love.



Travelers will cruise in absolute luxury aboard the AmaCerto, AMAWaterways’ 164-passenger vessel complete with spacious staterooms, a heated pool, onboard entertainment, Internet/WiFi access and five dining venues. Fine dining in multiple venues, complimentary wine, beer & soft drinks with lunch and dinner and cabins with French doors or useable balconies are just some of the amenities available aboard the Chocolate Cruise.



The Chocolate Cruise itinerary begins with the first three nights in Prague where adventurers can visit such historic landmarks as the Prague Castle, St. Vitus Cathedral and the Charles Bridge. The Chocolate Cruise then starts in Vilshofen, located in the southern part of the Bavarian Forest and on the banks of the Danube, and continues to the fascinating cities of Passau, Linz, Melk, Krems, Vienna, and Bratislava.



Along the way, travelers will take in the tree lined Danube River with it’s charming red-roofed villages, steeply terraced vineyards and picturesque churches. While visiting the crumbling ruins of medieval castles visitors will see firsthand why the Danube River has inspired writers, musicians and artists throughout the centuries. They will spend time exploring remarkably preserved towns and villages that appear untouched by the passage of time. Tours are available in each city offering travelers a chance to explore as a group. Then visitors can spend free time taking a closer look on their own at all that makes each of these cities unique.



Ending in Budapest this Chocolate Cruise is a dream vacation combining both chocolate delicacies and cultural exploration. The Chocolate Cruise highlights Europe’s largest pipe organ, world-renowned wines of Austria’s Wachau Valley, and a tour of the 900-year-old Benedictine abbey that is famed for inspiring the novel The Name of the Rose.



To celebrate this inaugural Chocolate Cruise, those who choose to book their trip with Europeanbarging by March 31, 2013 will receive a 5% early booking discount and a $100 ship board credit per cabin. Space is going fast, so call now to guarantee a cabin on the spectacular Chocolate Cruise. Cruise rates start at $3,099 and cruise and land programs start at $3,849 per person.



CONTACT:

Jan Baumgartner

http://europeanbarging.com

Europeanbarging

25132 Oakhurst Dr Ste 130

Spring, TX 77386 USA

jan@europeanbarging.com

713-240-6753 - T / 888-869-7907 - T / 281-419-3920 – F

http://europeanbarging.com/AMA/AMA_2014_ChocolateConnoisseursDanube_River_Promo.html