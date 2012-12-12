Limited Edition Commemorative Boxing Glove in Honor of Henry Armstrong's 100TH Birthday

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- The Henry Armstrong Foundation honors Boxing Legend’s 100th Birthday with a Limited Edition Commemorative Boxing Glove.



The Henry Armstrong Foundation announced this week that they are offering a collectable Limited Edition Boxing Glove, 1 of 1000, to commemorate Henry Armstrong’s 100th Birthday, the only boxer in boxing history to hold three world boxing titles simultaneously, in three different weight divisions within a 10-month period during 1938.



Henry Armstrong’s photo and a true copy of his signature are inscribed on the glove in a custom display case made in the U.S.A. for a donation of $333.00 or more in memory of the Three Time World Champion. It comes with a Certificate of Authenticity. All donations are fully tax deductable.



Proceeds from the donation of the glove will be used in Armstrong’s honor to feed the homeless men, women and children on Los Angeles’ Skid Row, through the Midnight Mission, an organization that was very dear to my grandfather’s heart, and Feed The Children organization, along with providing scholarships to underprivileged High School Senior students.



Inscription on the glove reads: In Loving Memory of Boxing Legend Henry Armstrong’s 100th Birthday 1912-1988 Undisputed Three Time World Champion Commemorative Boxing Glove Limited Edition 12-12-12.



Engraving on the display case reads: Henry Armstrong,



The only fighter in boxing history to ever hold undisputed championships in three different weight classes simultaneously, and all accomplished in a 10-month period in the year 1938. Featherweight, Welterweight, Lightweight, Also includes his boxing record and nicknames. See photos at www.henryarmstrongfoundation.org



About the Henry Armstrong Foundation

Founded in 2005, the Henry Armstrong Foundation continues to partner with other organizations such as The Midnight Mission and Feed the Children. They also support other youth programs. One of its ultimate goals is to develop a new youth center to replace the old one founded in 1952 by Armstrong, and to empower and enhance young people’s self-esteem through entrepreneur/vocational training and sports programs in the city of Los Angeles.



Please visit: http://www.HenryArmstrongFoundation.org and for a donation of $333.00 or more receive a tax deductible collectors item TODAY! HURRY, LIMITED QUANTITY AVAILABLE!



For more information on sponsorships or volunteer opportunities, call: 323-634-2199.



