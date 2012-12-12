Limited Edition Commemorative T-Shirt in Honor of Henry Armstrong's 100TH Birthday

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- The Henry Armstrong Foundation honors Boxing Legend’s 100th Birthday with a Limited Edition Commemorative T-Shirt.



The Henry Armstrong Foundation announced this week that they are offering a collectable Limited Edition T-Shirt, 1 of 1000, to commemorate Henry Armstrong’s 100th Birthday, the only boxer in boxing history to hold three world boxing titles simultaneously, in three different weight divions within a 10-month period during 1938.



Henry Armstrong’s photo and a true copy of his signature are on a custom T-Shirt made in the U.S.A. for a donation of $33.00 or more in the memory of the Three Time World Champion. It comes with a Certificate of Authenticity. Shipping and handling are included only in the United States. All donations are fully tax deductable.



Proceeds from the donation of the T-Shirt will go towards helping disadvantaged youth in Henry Armstrong’s honor.



(Front side) Boxing Legend Henry Armstrong, Limited Edition with American Flag and the date 12-12-12 on the sleeves. (Back side) 100th Birthday Commemorative T-shirt in honor of Boxing Legend Henry Armstrong 1912-1988. Henry Armstrong is the only fighter in boxing history to ever hold undisputed championships in three different classes simultaneously, and all accomplished in a 10-month period in 1938. The T-shirt also includes Armstrong’s boxing titles, Featherweight, Welterweight, Lightweight, his boxing record and nicknames. See T-shirt photos at:



http://www.henryarmstrongfoundation.org.



About the Henry Armstrong Foundation

Founded in 2005, the Henry Armstrong Foundation continues to partner with other organizations, such as The Midnight Mission and Feed the Children. They also support other youth programs. One of its ultimate goals is to develop a new youth learning center to replace the old one founded in 1952 by Armstrong, to empower and enhance their self-esteem through entrepreneur/vocational training and sports programs in the city of Los Angeles.



Please visit: http://www.HenryArmstrongFoundation.org and for a donation of $33.00 or more receive a tax deductible collectors item Today! Hurry, Limited Quantities Available!



For more information on sponsorships or volunteer opportunities, call: 323-634-2199.



