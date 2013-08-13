Limited Edition Funko Pop Michelangelo at Slc Comic Con

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Coast City Styles will be presenting two versions of their limited edition Funko Pop Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Michelangelo figurines, the Greyscale and the Greyscale Chrome. They will be sold exclusively at Comic Con in Salt Lake City. Any leftover will be available at http://www.coastcitystyles.com/ after Comic Con. With only 2000 regular and 500 chrome, these will be sure to go fast.



“You can never have enough cool and fun Funkos. Funko Pop put these together as a throwback to the ‘80’s comic. We will have 2,000 of the regular Michelangelo and only 500 of the chrome variant. The only way to make sure you get one is at the Coast City Styles booth at the show.” – Jeremy Losee, Head Nerd, Coast City Styles



Salt Lake City’s Inaugural Comic Con will be September 5-7 at the Salt Place Convention Center in downtown Salt Lake. Coast City Styles will be located in booth 401.



Based in Riverton, Utah, CoastCityStyles.com has 1000’s of comic book, TV, movie, cartoon and video game t-shirts and toys ready to order.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Jeremy Losee at 801-895-4009 or email at pr@coastcitystyles.com.



For More information about the online store visit http://www.coastcitystyles.com or connect with us via Facebook http://www.facebook.com/coastcitystyles



Contact Jeremy Losee

Telephone 801-895-4009

Email pr@coastcitystyles.com

Website www.coastcitystyles.com