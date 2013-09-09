Limited Quantities of Heart Disease Risk Warner Device Available for Pre-Order; Utilizes Breakthrough Research by European Scientists

San Franciso, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- The heart is a very important organ of our body – and yet, it is also very fragile. You need to take good care of it to prevent any of the many heart diseases and disorders – stroke, coronary artery disease hypertension, heart failure, or heart attack.



According to the World Health Organization, heart disease (more formally called cardiovascular disease) is, and is projected to remain, the leading cause of death. According to the WHO, the number of people dying yearly from heart disease will increase to 23.3 million by 2030.



European Scientist R. Jacauskas has developed an easy to use multi-functional device based on breakthrough software algorithms and advanced sensor technology which to help you assess your risk to heart disease and disorders. Through a Self-starter fundraising campaign, their goal is to raise $10,000 to begin production for its small device that will alert its users if the system detects early warning signs and will hopefully saves lives. The device is encased in a natural wood casing and can do basic assessment in as little as 15 to 30 seconds of use, or it can be worn for extended period for broader coverage. It’s available in Limited and Full versions that are priced from $59 to $99. Anyone interested in preordering the HRW (Heart Risk Warner) may do so here.



The design of this device to monitor your body for risk of heart disease started as an MSc thesis work in the University of Southern Denmark. After the thesis, its creator decided to make the idea practical, with several prototypes currently being tested.



This lightweight device can be “worn” and taken around with you as it monitors your vital signs. The device is capable of arrhythmia detection and heart disease risk assessment, and also monitors accelerometer readings, environment temperature, heart rate and blood pressure. This data is then stored into a micro SD card which can then be sent through a USB cable or wirelessly via Bluetooth to a computer or smartphone for the HRW application to analyze.



The device’s user can see his or her risk score using the device’s software, which is simple but can be expanded to display more complex details about the user’s condition. For example you can get your rhythm or rhythm change in particular time frames or you can see your arrhythmic beats.



The prototype for this heart disease risk monitor device took a long time to build, but is now ready for first production run. Its creator wants to do the first production run only in limited quantities so he can get feedback from the initial users and further develop the device. That is why its creator has turned to crowd funding to source a limited number of buyers to sell and test the first version of device. The initial goal is to raise $10,000, which will be used to continue work on practical tests and algorithm improvements for the device, such as making the advanced features available on a smartphone application.



To pre-order your Heart disease Risk Warner device, to learn more about it, or to provide support for this important cause visit the project’s pre-selling and fund raising page.



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