Limited Spaces Available in Master Talent Teacher's Meisner Training Classes

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- One of the biggest secrets to landing big roles in Hollywood is understanding how the use what’s known as the “Meisner technique”: a unique acting skill that expands an actor’s imagination to explore new senses of truth. This makes it possible for actors to utilize these emotions within a scene, which helps add elements of authenticity that translates into major awards and even more plum roles.



That’s precisely why Carolyne Barry’s Meisner training classes are growing increasingly popular – and if up-and-coming actors want to enroll, they should do so before already-limited spaces run out.



“I’m pleased to see so many of my students benefiting from my Meisner training classes,” says founder, Hollywood veteran, and master talent teacher Carolyne Barry. “My students are using their raw emotions to elevate scenes to the next level – and many are seeing real results in their ability to land more TV and movie roles.”



To accommodate the growing number of students who want to join Barry’s Meisner classes, the master talent teacher has recently hired Heidi Dippold, an award-winning actor and teacher. Dippold will be leading an intensive Meisner class dedicated to cultivating a student’s skill and emotional freedom utilizing personally selected scenes and/or monologues.



In addition to the Meisner training class, students can also take workshops for multiple disciplines, including commercial acting, finding an agent, improvisation, hosting, and musical theater.



For more information about Dippold’s Meisner technique class – and other offerings for 2014 – visit www.carolynebarry.com.



About Carolyne Barry

In the last 30 years, Carolyne Barry has had extensive professional experience as an Actress, Teacher, Casting Director, Director, and Producer. As an actress she has over 100 television and film acting credits and has appeared in more than 400 national commercials. In the last twelve years, Carolyne has cast over 500 commercials and infomercials for some of New York’s top commercial agents. Since 1982, she has been one of the most successful Commercial Acting Coaches in Los Angeles thanks to agents, managers and student recommendations. Ms. Barry is known and respected as the toughest and most thorough Commercial Acting Coach and at present, has twelve workshops that she offers as part of her specialized curriculum. Visit our YouTube channel to see more acting tips.



Carolyne Barry Creative Ent.

carolyne@carolynebarry.com

Los Angeles, CA

www.carolynebarry.com