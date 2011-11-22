Limited Spots Available in Upcoming Pro Forex Price Action Trading Course and Private Webinars

Nicosia, Cyprus -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2011 -- Price Action Trading expert Chris Capre has announced there are several open spots in next month’s Pro Forex Trading Course. As an educator and owner of 2ndSkiesForex, Capre is one of the foremost experts on price action trading methods in the U.S and offers leading courses for traders on the subject.



From an outsider’s perspective, the worldwide Foreign Exchange markets (Forex) have seldom been less predictable than they are today. Consequently, understanding and being able to interpret price action has never been more important in determining when to enter and exit on any trade. Price action Forex utilizes price action pattern chart data and algorithms to extrapolate when a breakout is genuine and where a likely reversal is occurring.



With the Pro Forex Trading Course, traders will learn Capre’s proprietary never-before- published shadow systems, advanced price action strategies and high probability rule-based systems. “We designed this course to give traders an edge in finding unique trading opportunities while still keeping trading simple,” said Chris Capre. The goal is to educate traders on effective ways to amass critical information through strategies, systems, tactics and quantitative analysis methods that are straightforward and simple to learn.”



Students will learn advanced price action techniques, how to identify the most important market moves as well as market rhythm, behavior, and frequency. In addition, trading students gain important knowledge in pivot reversion trading, pivot RS3 trading, shadow swing trading, shadow swing 2, behavioral response trading techniques and Advanced P-bar trading.



After course completion, students receive a private follow-up mentoring session with Capre to leverage their knowledge. Students also get access to a knowledge library and trader forum where they can interact and trade alongside of a community of traders trained in the same strategies.



Capre is currently offering private lessons on his trading systems via one-hour live Webinar tailored to the student. “Traders that rely on trial and error verses those investing in education from experienced sources are still spending money,” said Capre. In my experience there is one thing more expensive than education, and that is losing money.”



For more information, please visit http://2ndskiesforex.com/



About 2ndSkiesForex.com

2ndSkiesForex.com is the Web portal for a variety of Forex trading education opportunities such as free weekly webinars, online courses, and a library of free articles and videos on Forex Price Action and Ichimoku trading strategies that are designed and taught by Chris Capre. In addition to being an educator and owner of 2ndSkiesForex, Capre is one of the foremost experts on price action trading methods in the U.S. He is also the author of the upcoming book ‘Trading Price Action and Pivot Points’ set to be released in early 2012.