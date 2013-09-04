Limited Time Offer - Send Flowers to Philippines at a 50% Discount with Regalo Manila

Quezon City, Phillipines -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Have you ever wanted to send flowers to the Philippines but found that the distance and cost is pulling you back? Now there’s a local company called Regalo Manila who can take care of all your flower arrangement and delivery needs in the Philippines at a 50% discount.



On top of operating on the local setting so you can easily send flowers even if you live a hundred miles away, it now offers a Groupon where you can get a 50% discount on their rose flower arrangement. However, the Groupon is only available for a limited time so clients should hurry so they can avail it before Regalo Manila takes it down.



The Groupon is quite simple to understand. You get 50% off the normal price of the flower arrangement and you have the chance to add other gift items such as cakes, chocolates and jewelry. It also allows you to buy more than one item at a time so you can send gifts to different persons in one order.



Flower deliveries will always be a sought after service regardless of the times. After all, flowers never go out of style. Any type of event is a perfect time to send and receive some flowers.



Regalo Manila is tapping this need for flower deliveries by offering a unique service of sending flowers to Philippines. With 7 years of experience in the industry, you can expect nothing less than top quality customer and delivery services at a fraction of the price that you would pay if you get the goods shipped from abroad.



Aside from giving you a chance to send flowers to Philippines, you can also send other types of gift items. Just take a look at their website, RegaloManila.com, and you’ll know what I mean. You’ll not only see a lot of flower bouquets and arrangements, there are also some cakes, food items and stuff toys which you can send to your love ones at a click of a button.



About Regalo Manila

Regalo Manila offers a wide variety of flower breeds. Aside from giving you a chance to send roses to Philippines, you can also send tulips, gerberas and carnations along with some rare flower breeds crafted in amazing flower arrangements designed to make anyone smile.



Since Regalo Manila is the top online flower delivery provider in the Philippines, you’re guaranteed that your flowers will be delivered to your love ones in a timely manner. They strive to provide quality customer services which continues to improve as the years pass by.



For more information, please visit http://www.regalomanila.com



Media Contact

Aira Jana Mae A. Bongco

info@regalomanila.com

Quezon City, Philippines