LimitedTortLawyer.com Helps Visitors Win Compensation with Help of Philadelphia Car Accident Lawyer

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- A car accident can be a traumatic experience. In addition to personal injury, Philadelphia drivers often need to worry about how to pay for the costs of their medical treatment. Drivers who have limited tort insurance may end up paying for medical expenses out of pocket – even if the car accident occurred due to the actions of a negligent driver.



At LimitedTortLawyer.com, visitors can learn how drivers with limited tort insurance can win compensation for themselves in a court of law. LimitedTortLawyer.com features an expert team of attorneys who specialize in winning limited tort cases for clients and securing compensation for medical expenses and emotional trauma incurred during a vehicle accident.



A spokesperson for LimitedTortLawyer.com explains how limited tort insurance works:



“Pennsylvania is one of several states which forces insurance agencies to offer a cheap insurance option to clients who have trouble paying for full insurance. This cheap insurance is called ‘limited tort’ insurance and it offers very little coverage for drivers involved in a motor vehicle accident. Unfortunately, drivers with limited tort coverage are regularly involved in collisions, many of which occur through no fault of their own, and with a limited tort insurance plan, they may receive little to no compensation from their insurance agency.”



After being involved in any type of vehicle accident, drivers with limited tort insurance plans are not allowed to file an injury claim for non-economic damages – which essentially refers to the pain and suffering that occurs following a motor vehicle accident. Even if the accident occurred through no fault of the driver, the limited tort insurance plan prevents the driver from being awarded compensation as they would through a typical personal injury claim.



Fortunately, with the help of a Philadelphia car accident attorney, drivers with limited tort insurance plans can win compensation for pain and suffering following a motor vehicle accident:



“There have been many cases where drivers with limited tort insurance plans are able to win compensation for pain and suffering thanks to the hard work of a lawyer. There are some special requirements that must be met in order for a client with limited tort insurance to be awarded compensation. The team of attorneys at LimitedTortLawyer.com can explain exactly how those exceptions to limited tort work and how anyone can use those exceptions to win compensation.”



Those who are ready to begin seeking compensation for a motor vehicle accident in Pennsylvania can fill out the form at LimitedTortLawyer.com to get help as quickly as possible. The team of attorneys will not charge any fees until the case has been won.



About LimitedTortLawyer.com

LimitedTortLawyer.com is the online home of a Philadelphia-based team of attorneys dedicated to winning limited tort cases. The website features a simple contact form and the law firm will not charge any fees until the court case has been won. For more information, please visit: http://www.limitedtortlawyer.com