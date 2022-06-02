Limmat Wealth Looks to Expand Asset Management Operations in Zurich

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2022 -- The banking and financial services world is going through plenty of change, not least when it comes to expanding existing operations. Earlier this year, German investment house, Feri, announced that it was continuing to focus on operations in Zurich after making an acquisition there in 2021. Feri bought Zurich-based asset manager Limmat Wealth at the beginning of last year and is now looking at expanding, and reorganising, its team in Zurich in order to be able to optimise all the potential that this acquisition has created. The current workforce in Zurich consists of around 25 employees but Feri is clearly planning to increase the number of people in its local operations in the months to come. In particular, Feri is keen to expand its capabilities for portfolio management in the city. The team in Zurich already serves 200+ private and institutional clients and this, too, is a figure likely to increase through 2022-2023.



As specialists in investment management recruitment, the team at Selby Jennings has extensive knowledge of European markets and the development, and expansion, currently taking place within them. Firms like Feri are driving up the need for more talented banking and financial services sector professionals, presenting prime opportunities for ambitious people to take career-defining next steps. The firm has extensive experience in investment management recruitment, as well as many other connected fields in hiring for banking and financial services. These include financial technology, quantitative research and trading, insurance and actuarial, as well as risk management and corporate and investment banking. In addition to a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, the firm has built up contacts with a broad spectrum of organisation globally. As a result, the team is a go-to for talented people and growth-driven firms alike. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions it's always possible to create options for any hiring need.



Selby Jennings has a strong position in the German market for investment management recruitment. Nationwide coverage includes most major cities, such as Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne. The team in Germany is also part of an international workforce that numbers more than 1,000, which adds a unique dimension of additional reach to what the team can achieve. Plus, the firm is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The quality of the team at Selby Jennings is key to the success that the firm has achieved for investment management recruitment and has ensured consistent and exceptionally high standards of service delivery even during the most challenging times in recent years. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many roles available via the firm today, including Senior Credit Analyst [Commodities], IT Operations Engineer and Senior Internal Auditor.



The team at Selby Jennings said, "Little did we know that the pandemic would spark a new chapter for financial services. From ever-evolving regulations, mercurial consumer expectations, digital transformation, to the heightened competition from incumbents and new entrants, financial services verticals evolved at lightning speed – all while in a stage of poised recovery with the need to future-proof operations from additional disruption.



Alongside challenges brought on by the pandemic, financial services in 2021 were gripped by the wider political and socio-economic context that was Brexit, as banks and financial institutions packed their bags to move some, or all, of their operations to cities across Europe. However, Financial Services were one of the few bright spots of the past year, providing fuel to the economy and scaling up in a time where many sectors wouldn't take the risk. 2022 is already shaping up to be a record-breaking year in terms of talent movement, and we can't wait to help clients secure that world-class talent."



