Limo Services Announces Reliable Services to Houston

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Emerald limousine has introduced limo services in Houston Texas, services that prove to be totally reliable. Only top quality limos are hosted by this company, so customers can expect to get nothing other than the very best when they choose to rent a limo from here!



Quality and professional limo services are offered, with the greatest of prices that one could ever find around Houston. Customers can make their reservation right online in a very simple manner, saving them the hassles of waiting for a long time just to rent a limo. Limo services in Houston provide services in Houston, Galveston and even beyond.



"At Emerald Limousine Service our goal is the best quality, professional service and absolutely the best price in Houston. We pride our selves on getting you there in style with integrity and honesty on our minds and we care for your needs from the heart. It is my personal guarantee that we will serve you better than any limousine company in Houston." said Joe G. CEO of operations.



There are luxury town cars, sedans, stretch limos and SUV’s, airport shuttles, party buses and a whole lot more available right on one single platform. There are stylish limos too, like the Lincoln Town car, Lincoln navigator, ford excursion, Cadillac escalade and much more to choose from.



A whole lot of events are catered to- bachelor parties, bachelorette parties, proms, bar mitzvahs, weddings, home comings and a whole lot more. If the customer just wants to savor a bit of luxury and wants to drive around town in the limo, they can do so too. All the limo chauffeurs are certified and will make sure that customers have a totally comfortable experience while in the limo.



With the services provided by Emerald Limousine, the customers can definitely create memories to cherish for a really long time. The gallery showcases all the photos of the limousines that are available, so customers can make their choice in a much better manner after going through all the limo services in Houston has in store for them.



The rates offered by Emerald Limousine are also pretty reasonable. The rates differ on weekdays and weekends( Friday to Sunday). The rental fee is accounted for a minimum of four hours. For example, for the luxury Sedan costs $45 per hour, the 6 pass SUV costs $55 per hour, the 14 pass van costs $85 an hour. The rates for the party bus depend though, so it would be best if the customer care is called. Additional rates are added only if the area is outside



To know more about emerald limousine or the limo services in Houston, visit http://www.emeraldlimoservice.com or call 713-673-LIMO(5466). the zone. All the rates put forth before you are subject to the availability of the vehicle. So it would be wise for the customers to make their reservation for the limos much prior to the date.