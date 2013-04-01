Limo Services in Los Angeles Announces Their Toll Free Number for 24-Hour Reservations

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- When it comes to hiring limos in the city of Los Angeles, people can now book services day or night with La Limo Rental offering their 24-hour booking services. More often international tourists reach the city late at night, as most of the international flights reach Los Angeles in the late hours. But tourists landing in the city anytime will now be able to make reservations and they won’t have to wander anymore in search of an affordable limo for their traveling purposes. Moreover, La Limo Rental claims to offer affordable Limo services in Los Angeles besides being highly professional and efficient. They maintain that their professionalism is an important criterion on the basis of which their service can be distinguished from the other limo service providers in the city.



According to the company spokesman, they continuously work to improve their reputation and work to provide better services and convenience to their customers. In this line, they are now offering a Toll Free number to their customers to make a call and book their limo services. He maintains that because of their dedicated services, they have emerged as a trusted luxury transportation service provider not only in Los Angeles but throughout California. According to him, since then they have started their Toll Free number they have witnessed a dramatic increase in the daily calls that people use to make to book their limo services. The Toll Free number offers their customers a great degree of convenience and at the same time, it could be an affordable choice for tourists who need to make a long-distance call in order to book a limo in the Los Angeles city.



La Limo Rental has a huge loyal customer base and some of them have appreciated the move which they feel focuses on providing them with better services. The company is also confident that their Limo services in Los Angeles will gain more popularity with their round the clock services and offering Toll Free numbers to their customers. People who regularly visit Los Angeles can now check the services that they offer to their customers by visiting their website http://www.lalimorental.com.



About La Limo Rental

La Limo rental has been providing luxury and professional chauffeured transportation services throughout Southern California since 1995. The reputed limo service provider offers professional and round the clock services to people visiting Los Angeles from different parts of the world. They offer a variety of vehicles for traveling purposes for an individual or a group throughout California. Their services are highly affordable and they maintain a large fleet of vehicles to serve their customers.



For Media Contact –

Company: Los Angeles Limo Service LLC

Phone: (805) 618-1818, (323) 761-2200

Toll Free (800) 640-0049

Website: http://www.lalimorental.com