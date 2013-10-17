Limousine Market Launches Their Brand New Website

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- October 15, 2013: Limousine Market, an online limo classified, today announced the launch of their website. The website helps users find a range of used and new limousines according to their preferences and budget. Dealers, advertisers and sponsors can post their advertisement on the site. The launch has also seen the introduction of a limited time offer for free listing for 30 days with one photo.



Speaking on the occasion, a representative from the company said, "We are very excited to announce the launch our site. It is a classified directory dedicated to limos for sale. The site would help people post their advertisement and let the world know about the luxury sedans, SUV’s, vans and buses among others." He further added, "Anyone can sell a car by registering for free account and submit the listing."



According to the sources, limousinemarket.com has the potential to emerge as an immense resource for used limousines in the USA as well as other countries of the globe. The website is an apt platform for users when it comes to new and used limousines for sale. The free membership allows users to post one ad free of cost with limited options. They can upgrade for the premium packages to get access to all features and unlimited options.



The website offers several packages that come with different features and abilities for users to select one as per their needs and preferences. These include starter package, economy package, silver package, gold package and dealer package. The starter package is free of cost for one month listing. Economy package offers three months listing and is available for $10. The silver package priced at $25 is for six month, while the gold package is available in cost of $45 that provides the feature of ‘until the car is sold listing.’ The dealer package offers unlimited vehicle listing. The dealer package is available in price of $100, and included in priority listing on the site.



About limousinemarket.com

Limousinemarket.com is a classified site that helps users find many used and new limousines for sale according to their choices and budget. The site offers free as well as a range of paid listing.



Contact Information

Email: info@limousinemarket.com

Website: http://www.limousinemarket.com/