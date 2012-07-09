Lincare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNCR) Investor Alert: Investigation of Merger

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Lincare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNCR) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by The Linde Group to acquire Lincare Holdings Inc. at $41.50 per NASDAQ:LNCR shares and the takeover process are unfair to investors in NASDAQ:LNCR shares.



Investors who purchased shares of Lincare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNCR) prior to July 2, 2012, and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:LNCR shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Lincare Holdings Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed NASDAQ:LNCR investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On July 2, 2012, Lincare Holdings Inc. and The Linde Group announced that the Linde Group has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of Lincare Holdings Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, the Linde Group will make a tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of Lincare Holdings Inc at USD 41.50 per share in cash.



However, Lincare’s performance improved recently. Its annual Revenue rose from $1.55billion in 2009 to $1.84billion in 2011 and its Net Income rose from $136.10million to $177.31million, respectively.



Therefore the investigation for NASDAQ:LNCR investors concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to Lincare Holdings stockholders. Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the Lincare Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



