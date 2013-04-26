Roseville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- “Winning the President’s Award is about teamwork”, said Bill Walsh, General Manager/Partner, Future Ford Lincoln of Roseville, 650 AutoMall Drive, Roseville, CA and online at http://futureford.com. “And the entire team at Future Ford Lincoln of Roseville is extremely proud to have now won the Award 13 consecutive years.



The Ford President’s Award is earned by achieving the highest scores nationwide in sales, service and customer satisfaction. Using the results of customer surveys from 2012, Ford Motor Company has determined Future Ford Lincoln of Roseville to be among a handful of Ford dealers around the country to achieve the highest scores in all 3 categories. New Ford buyers, Certified Preowned Ford buyers and Future Ford Lincoln of Roseville service customers participated in the surveys.



Future Ford Lincoln of Roseville is part of the Sacramento based Future Automotive Group which includes Future Ford of Sacramento, Future Nissan of Roseville, Future Nissan of Folsom, Future Ford and Future Hyundai of Concord and Future Ford and Future Kia in Clovis, CA as well as a handful of Ford and heavy duty vehicle service centers throughout Northern California.



“We try every day to satisfy our customers, to meet their expectations and to deliver a great product and a great service”, concluded Walsh. “The 2012 Ford President’s Award validates our efforts. We are truly humbled and very thankful for our customers.”



Accepting the 2012 President’s Award on behalf of Future Ford of Roseville starting on the left are: Bill Walsh, General Manager/Partner; Kevin Mantz, General Sales Manager, Steve Pleau, Dealer Principal/Partner, Mark Wexler, Ford Motor Company, Jeff Pleau, Vice President/Partner and Joe Hansen, Service Director.