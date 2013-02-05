Lincoln Window Replacement Pro Lance Roach Joins Board of Directors for Home Builders of Lincoln

Lincoln, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Lance Roach, owner of JL Exteriors, has been selected to serve on the Board of Directors for the Home Builders Association of Lincoln (HBAL). The board is responsible for oversight and administration of the mission of HBAL which is to promote home building through professional education, member communication, and civic participation. Mr. Roach was elected to the board because of his active participation in the organization.



“I’m honored to be a part of the board for HBAL. I have been a long-standing member of the organization and have seen the positive benefits it provides both to the community, and to those in the home construction industry,” said Mr. Roach.



The Home Builders Association of Lincoln will hold a number of key events in 2013, including Parade of Homes, The Home and Garden Show, and The Tour of Remodeled Homes. These events all serve to connect home owners and prospective buyers with those in the construction industry. They also foster the continued growth of a key industry asset in the community.



The HBAL promotes not only construction and general contractor businesses, but also sub-contractor organization, among which are Lincoln Siding, Lincoln Roofing and Lincoln Replacement Windows businesses. This contributes to not only promotion of these businesses in the Lincoln Nebraska area, but also in the surrounding communities as well.



About JL Exteriors

JL Exteriors is owned by Lance Roach. JL Exteriors is a locally owned and operated exterior contractor providing home exterior beautification and improvement. Their specialties include Window Replacement in Lincoln NE and the surrounding area, siding, roof repair and replacement, decks, gutters, and doors. JL operates in Lincoln and Omaha Nebraska as well as the surrounding communities. JL Exteriors sells, among other products, Andersen Windows in Lincoln Nebraska (NE) .



Contact:

Wayne Boesiger

Tomorrows Online Marketing

402-310-4362

2621 Surrey Court

Lincoln, NE 68512

http://tomorrowsonlinemarketing.com/