The Business Event Second Annual Small Business and Employment Event

Lincolnwood, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2012 -- On one side are tens of thousands of local business owners and job seekers who are struggling.



On the other side is a life of prosperity and success. In the middle is a group on a mission.



Jewish B2B Networking and the Small Business Advocacy Council announced today their second annual small business and employment event. Over 100 vendors, 5,000 business networkers, over 30 employment recruiters, and prominent speakers will be participating.



"In our world its a proven fact that its not what you know but who you know that determines how successful you will be and our event is a great networking event to find great talent, business partners, or a potential employer," beams Shalom Klein, Chairman.



The Business Event will be held on June 14, 2012 from 1 pm to 7 pm at 3333 W. Touhy Ave. Lincolnwood, IL 60712.



There will also be speakers sharing their expertise.



Some of the speakers include Debbie Meyers-Martin Program Coordinator Business invest in Illinois with the State Treasurer's Office. Lynn Hazan, President of Lynn Hazan & Associates Executive Search Firm. Catherine Johns, President Catherine Johns Inc.



This event is sponsored by: Pioneer Press, AM 560 WIND, Illinois WorkNet, Crains Chicago Business, Village of Lincolnwood, KCHR, and SLSF.



To register visit http://www.TheBusinessEvent.com