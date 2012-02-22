Linda Corder, Clean Green Nation Partner in Temple, Texas

Temple, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Linda Corder, a green professional based in Temple, Texas.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Corder will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. She specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Corder’s main objective will be to provide green energy resources and illustrate the importance of sustainability efforts in Temple. She will also touch on key topics for homeowners, such as finding inexpensive solar Temple TX companies can use.



“Clean Green Nation has given me a phenomenal opportunity to educate people on what it means to live a sustainable lifestyle and effectively reduce their carbon footprint,” says Corder. “Especially in Texas, where renewable energy sources are abundantly growing, people need resources that they can turn to if they decide to begin their transition to clean living. Whether it’s solar power, wind energy or just a few Temple, TX weatherization tips for homeowners; every little bit of information helps.”



A unique and vital resource that will be available through Corder and Clean Green Nation is the selection of green products that homeowners can take advantage of.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"I’m asked what it means to be a sustainable individual all the time," Corder says. “I love to explain the finer points of green living to those people, but I’d always wished that I had a way to really illustrate the depth and impact that living green has on the world. Through my partnership with Clean Green Nation, I’ve finally found a way to educate people on all aspects of green living."



Corder will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://lindac1.cleangreennation.com.