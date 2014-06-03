Linda Williams Memorial Nursing Scholarship Established at Hartnell College

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- First Alarm Security & Patrol, Inc. is pleased to announce the establishment of the Linda Williams Memorial Nursing Scholarship at Hartnell College. Linda Williams was employed by First Alarm Security for two years as a Security Officer at Natividad Medical Center. Linda was also a student at Hartnell College where she was studying to complete her Nursing degree. In memory of Linda, First Alarm Security is establishing the Nursing Scholarship to assist women who are pursuing a career in Nursing.



On November 21, 2013, First Alarm’s President, Cal Horton, announced;



“It is with great sadness that I let you know that a First Alarm Security Officer, assigned to the Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, tragically became First Alarm Security’s first Security Officer to suffer fatal injuries in the line of duty.



Last evening, our Security Officer, Linda Williams, 24, a two-year veteran at Natividad Medical Center was attempting to assist a hospital patient, who was incapacitated in some manner. This patient had gone into traffic on a public roadway in front of the hospital and fell to the ground in the middle of passing vehicles. Our nearby officer witnessed this and instinctively (she was also a nursing student at Hartnell College) went to assist the fallen patient. While trying to help her up the two of them were struck by another vehicle, as witnessed by a second First Alarm Security officer who was at the scene at the time.



The vehicle fled the scene but later returned to the area, and the driver was taken into custody by Salinas Police and has been charged with many criminal acts including murder. If there is a take away to this tragedy, it is most certainly the courageous act of selflessness demonstrated by Linda Wilson during the time of need of another.”



About First Alarm Security & Patrol

First Alarm Security & Patrol is the West Coast industry’s premier provider of highly trained personnel and full-service security services. These services include security officer services, mobile patrol services, alarm response, executive protection, a fully developed electronics division and alarm monitoring at our California-based Central Station. Client-focused security officers and managers are supported by resources developed from nearly 50 years of security experience. Through its employee stock ownership program, this employee-owned firm boasts more than 800 employees and locates its branch offices near its clients. This customer intimate model allows the firm to provide security services to hundreds of clients in many industries, including Fortune 500 companies.



For more information call 1.888.364.1110 or visit www.firstsecurityservices.com