Linda's Secret: Ground-Breaking New Children's Book Arms Young Readers to Recognize & Tackle Predatory Behavior.

Stockbridge, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- With the constant bustle of modern life, millions of children frequently come into contact with adults from all walks of life. With this culture giving predators increasingly discreet opportunities to build rapport with children, the risk of child abuse is on the rise. However, a compelling new children’s book by Gabriella Franks is on the counter-attack; giving young readers the inspiration and tools they need to prevent abuse and flourish in all walks of life.



However, ‘Linda’s Secret’ wasn’t written by a psychology professional or child development guru – instead, it’s words are straight from the mouth of a woman who has experienced the detriments of child abuse on a first-hand basis.



Synopsis:



Linda's Secret is a groundbreaking children's book on an important social issue, a good touch and a bad touch. With the busy lives of parents, we can sometimes bypass important topics that can help our young kids understand how to deal with certain situations. Unfortunately, we are not able to keep tabs on who our children are with at all times. They go to daycare, spend time with relatives, and often are under the supervision of other adults. In the world we live in today everyone does not have the best intentions for our young children.



This book will show your child the difference between the true love of someone who cares for them and someone who is trying to manipulate their innocence. We see it happen every day. This fun book will arm your young child with the knowledge to understand the predatory ways of anyone who is not a mentor of love in their life. It's fun, safe, and reliable. Written for kids across the world to conquer their lives and leave them with a sense of knowledge and wellbeing.



As the author explains, the decision to write her book was deeply personal.



“Everything was inspired by past events that occurred in my life. I always wondered how issues such as abuse could be controlled or even prevented completely. This motivated me to write a book that would help educate young children on how they can protect themselves. Writing and publishing this book was like a form of therapy for me,” says Franks.



Continuing, “Instead of letting unfortunate events get the best of me, I put my own problems aside and wanted to help others who faced the same obstacles and others who simply just need to be educated on a topic such as this. My true goal is to promote Linda’s Secret to its full potential and I hope this book will one day be in every household.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews. For example, Tina Williams said that, “I really enjoyed reading your book to my 3 year son. However, he first said, "Mommy, that book is pink and I am a boy" After I explained to him to just listen to the story, he now keeps it tucked away in his favorite toy box!”



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Linda’s Secret’ is available now. For more information, visit the book’s official website: http://www.lindassecretbook.com



About Gabriella Franks

Growing up, I’ve always loved children but I never thought that would lead me to become an author and later write a children’s book. I was lead to write my first book Linda's Secret based on personal events that happened in my life. Knowledge is not only meant to be attained but to be shared with others and this is what motivated me even more to write the book. I plan to write many other books in the future covering various topics but mainly topics that discuss social awareness and social awareness for children.

I am 16 years of age and I go to school in Stockbridge, Georgia. When I graduate from high school I plan to attend UCLA to become a future philanthropist, entrepreneur, and Life Coach. Writing is one of my many passions and I am so grateful to be able to share it with the world. I hope and plan to write many other books later on that will encourage, heal, and inspire the youth and entire world.