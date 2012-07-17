Lindenberger Group Announces Services to Strengthen Any Organization

New Jersey, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- The Lindenberger Group which is a Human Resource Consulting Agency in Bucks County offers a members-only website that clients pay to subscribe to. It's a web-based, comprehensive HR consulting service unlike any other — an online A-to-Z resource & training/support tool that makes HR easy. Clients say this laboursaving advisory system improves the quality of human resource practices throughout the organization, enabling their functions to do more with each dollar they spend. Both the information and the tools to carry out day-to-day operations and long-term planning are available right on the desktop. Use this tool as needed to research best practices, solve thorny HR problems, implement new procedures, and maintain compliant documentation.



The members-only website, human resource consulting agency, excels in employee benefits, including health care reform, talent management, and legal compliance that has everything to do with lowering the risks and cutting the costs of managing people.



A New Jersey members-only website has everything, over 10,000 federal & state regulations, forms and posters updated daily; over 3,000 training courses on every useful topic; over 650 instructional articles; the policies and tools to document compliance, create or update the employee handbook, etc. One can easily find whatever they are looking for due to the fact their search engine is extremely powerful.



Sure there are other companies out there offering some of these things (e.g., BNA, BLR, HR & Benefits Essentials, HR411, SHRM, Zywave), but there is no comparison that the members-only website is of higher quality, more comprehensive, and more user-friendly. It's not only the best, but it's clearly the greatest value. Contact Lindenberger Group to arrange a demonstration at no cost or obligation.



About Judy Lindenberger

Judy Lindenberger "gets" leadership. She is a rare coach and trainer capable of coupling personal growth with professional development, which is why top companies and individuals invite her to work with them.



Judy focuses on driving performance, from developing more impactful communications to helping successful leaders become even better. By navigating careers to managing conflict; the team will leave her programs with renewed energy and focus. Judy gets Human resources consulting, leadership training and personalized coaching for lasting, breakthrough results.



Judy's background includes designing and facilitating the first-ever sexual harassment prevention training for federal workers, leading the management training department for a major financial organization, and creating a highly successful, global mentoring program for a Fortune 500 company which won the national Athena Award for Mentoring for two consecutive years. She is also a certified career coach and human resources consultant.