Lindsay Lohan Turns Down Drug Rehab for Jail by Firing Her Attorney

Boynton Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Lindsay Lohan turned down an offer to enter a lockdown drug and alcohol rehab facility in favor of jail. Lohan was in a June car accident and lied to the police, which is the reason why she is facing hard times.



It was a simple decision for Lindsay, enter a lockdown treatment center or face potential jail time. She turned down the plea deal and now potentially faces jail time for lying to law enforcement from her June crash.



Lindsay has been in and out of rehab over the last 5 years, unable to achieve recovery from her chronic drug and alcohol addiction.



Andrey Rossin, director of Into Action Treatment was asked why someone would avoid treatment and a clear way out of addiction and instead choose jail. He said, "Alcohol and drug treatment is effective and works, only if someone is willing and ready to face their addiction. It cannot be forced on anyone, but when someone is ready to do the internal work it can be incredibly effective at healing addiction, where normal medicine has failed."



Rossin runs a small 24 bed, coed addiction facility in South Florida and every day is reminded of how powerful the disease of addiction is and how it affects everyone. "People come from all over the world to our center and it’s amazing how alcoholism and addiction affects people from all races, genders, and socio-economic backgrounds."



As crazy as it sounds, Lohan will be better suited in jail than treatment, because she is not willing to enter. Rossin also said, “It’s tough for someone to believe that treatment will work if they have been to multiple rehabs with no luck. In Lindsay's case, she has been in the most expensive centers in the world to no avail, and it has to be hard for her to believe that there is a way out of her addiction problems.”



Hopefully Lohan will be ready to face her addiction. The world needs more positive celebrity rehab stories and less of the ones we are accustomed to hearing.



Into Action Treatment is the only Big Book Step Study Hyanis format rehab in the world. They are a small 24-bed facility located in Boynton Beach, Florida. For more information about treatment, call them 24 hours a day at 1-855-933-6732.



Contact: Into Action Treatment, intoactiontreatment@gmail.com, Boynton Beach, FL, http://www.intoactiontreatment.com