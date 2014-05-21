Lindsay Scott and IDX, LLC Make Finding Homes in Taneytown, Maryland a Joy

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Maryland real estate agent Stephanie Myers has teamed up with IDX, LLC to enable her website with the revolutionary IDX Broker software. As a member of the Metropolitan Regional Info Systems (MRIS), Myers has access to thousands of area listings, and now, her clients can experience the same levels of unprecedented access to detailed Maryland listings on her IDX-enabled website. IDX Broker software extracts raw listing data directly from the MRIS database and seamlessly integrates it onto Myers’ website, creating a comprehensive and concise online real estate search page for Maryland buyers.



Taneytown, Maryland home seekers can not only see the MRIS database of properties in a whole new way, but they can also narrow the search to match their ideal home, thanks to the IDX solution Myers supports. Five search features, including the powerful advanced tool, work to quickly match potential buyers with the home of their dreams. Customizable search guidelines and parameters help to present only the most relevant home listings to potential buyers. Mortgage calculators, virtual tours and the ability to connect with sellers and listing agents, are just a few of the additional perks Myers hosts on her website as a result of her subscription to IDX Broker software.



Myers has forever changed the way her clients search for properties online; in addition to monumentally changing the way she manages her website. With the IDX solution she hosts, Myers receives access to the features and abilities that help her to customize and edit the CSS and global wrappers on her page. These tools help her to customize the look, layout and functionality of her website and search page, making her website more recognizable by creating a custom brand that represents her business. IDX Broker software has made managing a real estate website easier than ever for agents and brokers, like Myers.



About Stephanie Myers

Stephanie is licensed in Maryland & Pennsylvania and has been for the past 29 years. Recognized by Realty Alliance as being in the top 1% of all Real Estate Agents in the Nation. She is a Graduate of Western Maryland College (aka: McDaniel College) with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Economics. Currently, Stephanie holds a Graduate of Realtors Institute Designation, is a Certified Residential Specialist and a Graduate of the Greater Baltimore Board of Realtors Leadership Academy. She is certified as a Relocation Specialist. Currently, Stephanie is a life member of the prestigious Founders Club of Long and Foster. Stephanie served as President of the Carroll County Association of Realtors and served many years on the Board of Directors. She continued her service with the Association by participating in many committees; Association Activities, Grievance, Education, Nominating, Finance, Realtor Political Action, Special Task Force, Realtor Community Relations, Brokers Round Table, Membership/Orientation, Realtor Public Relations along with many more. She also served as a board member and Vice President of the Mid Atlantic Realty Services; a Realtor Association owned Lockbox service provider. Currently she is a Trustee for the Carroll County Association of Realtor Foundation Inc and a current Director for the Carroll County Association of Realtors.



Business Accomplishments and Awards

2006 & 2013 Overall Top Producer & Top Producer by Units Baltimore, Southern PA, Western Md Region for Long & Foster

“Distinguished Sales Associate of the Year” 1994 & 2013

“Realtor of the Year” 1996

“2011 Realtor Community Service Award”

2005 -2013 Top 150 Long and Foster Agents

1998- 2013 Top Listing, Top Selling, & Top Producer



About IDX, LLC

Based in Eugene, Ore., IDX, LLC is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, LLC actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listing data from more than 550 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, LLC provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker ). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin ), as well as HTML Mobile Optimized Pages for all mobile devices. The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their Multiple Listing Service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, LLC, please visit www.idxbroker.com.