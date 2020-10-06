New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2020 -- The new report titled 'Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Market' by Reports and Data estimates the overall size of the Linear Alkyl Benzene market and the market share accrued by the regional segments of the market throughout the historical assessment period of 2017-2018. As per the extensive research conducted by our analysts, the global Linear Alkyl Benzene market is projected to record steady growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027 to reach a staggering valuation of USD 12.69 Billion in 2027 from USD 8.82 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.67%. The report provides the readers with a granular study of the fundamental development elements, potential business avenues, and a clear image of the vendor landscape of the Linear Alkyl Benzene market. It further lays emphasis on the deep understanding of the potential market growth opportunities and trends across various regional segments of the market.



The latest study offers an accurate evaluation of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the worldwide Linear Alkyl Benzene industry. The industry vertical has been drastically impacted by the pandemic over recent months, impeding the progress of the overall business landscape in a major blow to manufacturers and buyers. The document covers the fluctuating market trends and dynamic changes taking place in the industry with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused severe disruptions to supply chains and volatility in prices and demands. The key market segments have experienced a negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the market is foreseen to regain traction in the post-COVID era.



Top market players profiled in the report are as follows:



Cepsa, Deten Quimica S.A., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Honeywell International Inc, Huntsman International LLC., Reliance Industries Limited, Jingtung Petrochemical Corp., SASOL, Qatar Petroleum, and JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, among others.



The latest market research report examines the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors operating in the global Linear Alkyl Benzene market development. The report draws attention to the regulatory framework that influences the future of the Linear Alkyl Benzene market and further takes note of the new and existing pricing structures, emerging application areas, and several potential investment opportunities in the global market. The report carries out a detailed analysis of the factors propelling market growth over the forecast timeframe, and, in addition to that, offers actionable insights into the key development trends of the current market scenario.



In the later part of the report, an exhaustive examination of the overall vendor landscape has been included that helps comprehend the chief marketing and promotional strategies employed by the leading contenders in the global Linear Alkyl Benzene market. The report further takes into account the existing development trends, as well as past events, to illustrate the future of the competitive scenario of the market. Moreover, the report lists various other business strategies deployed by these players, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, takeovers, and strategic alliances. The report closely examines the entry barriers, coupled with the intensity of the competition among the leading market rivals.



Segments covered in the Report:



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulfonate (LAS)

Non-Surfactant



End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Heavy-duty laundry liquid

Laundry powder

Light-duty dish-washing liquid

Industrial cleaners

Household cleaners

Other



Key regions dominating the global Linear Alkyl Benzene market are as follows:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



