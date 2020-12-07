Linear Alkyl Benzene Market Growth 2020-2027 Industry Status and Outlook : Deten Quimica S.A., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2020 -- Reports and Data has added a new market research report titled "Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Market Forecast to 2027" to its ever-expanding repository. The research report is an exhaustive document of the market information formulated through extensive primary and secondary research, including a comprehensive statistical representation of the available data. The report covers a wide range of micro and macro-economic factors, historical data, technological advancements, and the regulatory framework of the market. The report also covers the analysis of the latest strategic initiatives and tactics undertaken by the key competitors to gain a strong foothold in the market. The report further discusses in detail the factors influencing the growth of the market in the projected timeline, and the report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influential factors of the market. The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the effects of the pandemic on the supply chain and market dynamics and offers key insights into the expected market outlook in a post-COVID-19 scenario. The market report is further updated with a current and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the overall growth of the market.



The report additionally evaluates the manufacturers of the market with respect to market size and share, distribution, sales network and distribution channels, global position, recent research and development activities, product portfolio, technological advancements, revenue generation, gross profit margins, and other market essentials that offer a competitive edge to the readers. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships happening in the market. The information about the market has been gathered through extensive interviews, primary and secondary research, and industry experts to offer key insights into the competitive landscape, along with a SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The companies dominating the global Linear Alkyl Benzene market with the largest shares are Cepsa, Deten Quimica S.A., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Honeywell International Inc, Huntsman International LLC., Reliance Industries Limited, Jingtung Petrochemical Corp., SASOL, Qatar Petroleum, and JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, among others.



The report offers an in-depth analysis of the major geographical regions of the global Linear Alkyl Benzene market with the growth scope of the key segments and sub-segments of the industry. The market has been segmented on the basis of product types, applications, and end-user industries.



Linear Alkyl Benzene Market Segmentation:



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulfonate (LAS)

Non-Surfactant



End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Heavy-duty laundry liquid

Laundry powder

Light-duty dish-washing liquid

Industrial cleaners

Household cleaners

Other



Further, the report evaluates the regions of the market with regards to the market size, share, volume, value, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, trends, consumer demands, and the existence of key players in major geographical locations. The regional analysis section also covers a country-wise analysis to offer better insights into market expansion and scope.



The Linear Alkyl Benzene market is spread over the following regions:



- North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

- Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– Italy

– France

– Rest of EU

- Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– South Korea

– Australia

– Rest of APAC

- Latin America

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Chile

– Rest of Latin America

- Middle East & Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– U.A.E.

– Rest of MEA



