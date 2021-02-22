Linear Alkyl Benzene Market Size, Trends, Share, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- The global linear Alkyl Benzene market is forecast to reach USD 12.69 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Linear Alkyl Benzene is primarily used as a raw material in the production of linear Alkyl Benzene sulfonate (LAS), which is a surfactant employed in detergents. It is among the most extensively used ingredient in liquid and powder detergents. The increasing demand for industrial cleaners and household application of cleaners will help the Linear Alkyl Benzene market garner growth over the forecast period. The raw materials for LAB, which are kerosene and benzene, are supplied by significant petrochemical players such as ExxonMobil, Shell, and Sasol. Sasol and Chevron cut the supplier's cost by producing linear Alkyl Benzene. The growing value of personal care and hygiene in the Asia Pacific region will help the Linear Alkyl Benzene market gain massive demand due to the high population in the region. The rising number of viral and bacterial diseases will help in growing the demand for Linear Alkyl Benzene in the household cleaning sector.



Key participants include Cepsa, Deten Quimica S.A., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Honeywell International Inc, Huntsman International LLC., Reliance Industries Limited, Jingtung Petrochemical Corp., SASOL, Qatar Petroleum, and JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, among others.



To Get Sample Copy of Report visit: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3341



The prices of raw materials are a significant influence on the trends in the LAB industry. The raw materials of linear Alkyl Benzene are petrochemically derived benzene and hydrogenated kerosene. The fluctuating price of crude-oil mostly impacts the Linear Alkyl Benzene market and acts as a restraining factor to the growth of the industry. The increasing shift toward bio-based alternatives as raw material will reduce the dependence on petrochemicals-based linear Alkyl Benzene, which will become a positive for the Linear Alkyl Benzene market.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Linear Alkyl Benzene market on the basis of application, end-use industry, and region:



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



- Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulfonate (LAS)

- Non-Surfactant



End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



- Heavy-duty laundry liquid

- Laundry powder

- Light-duty dish-washing liquid

- Industrial cleaners

- Household cleaners

- Other



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



- North America

o U.S

- Europe

o U.K

o France

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

- Middle East & Africa

- Latin America

o Brazil



To get a Discount on the Linear Alkyl Benzene Market Report, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3341



Further key findings from the report suggest



Linear Alkyl Benzene enjoys high demand from the Heavy-duty laundry liquids industry, which results in the industry holding a significant share in the Linear Alkyl Benzene market. The Linear Alkyl Benzene is used in the detergents on account of cost/performance ratio and versatile nature. LAB is regarded among the safest anionic surfactants and poses no threat to human health and the environment.



Linear Alkyl Benzene is used in the manufacture of Linear Alkyl Benzene sulfonate, which is extensively used in the detergents and cleaners and is a biodegradable material. LAS can be produced in the powder also and does not affect enzyme stability. However, LAS is a very prevalent water pollutant and is observed to have been found in the skin of fish fingerlings.



The Asia Pacific has registered a significant share and will be the fastest-growing region. India and China, due to their high population, have large amounts of heavy-duty laundering activities; this is expected to propel the Linear Alkyl Benzene market in the region. The growing personal care industry in China, Japan, and India will result in an extensive application of linear Alkyl Benzene.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Linear Alkylbenzene Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Linear Alkylbenzene Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing application in production of Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate

4.2.2.2. Growing application Industry of Detergents and cleaners

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

Continued…



Browse the comprehensive TOC and data tables @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/linear-alkyl-benzene-market



Browse More Reports-



Single-Cell Analysis Market Size



Medical Digital Imaging Systems Market Share



DNA Sequencing Market Trends



Biomarkers Market Growth



Employee Remote Monitoring Software Market Demand



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370