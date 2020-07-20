Linear Alpha Olefins (Laos) Demand-Supply and Market Analysis – 2020, a Strategy Report Covering the Complete Value Chain and Stake Holders

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has published a new strategy report on Global Linear Alpha Olefins (LAOs) Market.This report forms a part of the Refinery & Olefins Strategy studies recently published by Prismane Consulting and covers the impact of COVID 19 and the fluctuations in the crude oil prices. All the exisiting capacities, plant wise operating rates and production has been included as a part of the study.



Linear Alpha Olefins (LAOs) are straight-chain hydrocarbons characterized by a double bond in the terminal or alpha positions. The production of LAOs yields an entire range of even-numbered carbon chain-length LAOs rather than a single product. Chain lengths vary from four carbons (butene-1) to more than thirty carbons (expressed as C30+). LAOs include a range of industrially important alpha-olefins, including butene-1, hexene-1, Octene-1, Decene-1, Dodecene-1, Tetradecene-1, 1-hexadecene, Octadecene-1. There are also many other higher blends of C20-C24, C24-C30, and C20-C30 range LAO fractions. At a global level, most of the LAO plants are based on ethylene oligomerization process.



The biggest outlet for LAOs are their use as co-monomers for polyethylene (HDPE and LLDPE) production while other important applications include synthetic lubricants, detergent intermediates, plasticizers, oil-field, paper sizing chemicals and other applications. The production of LAOs can be divided into either full range LAOs or on-purpose LAOs like butene-1, hexene-1 and octene-1.



The Asia-Pacific current demand for butene-1 has grown by 1.6 times from 342 kilo tons in 2010 to reach 550 kilo tons in 2017. Historically, the overall demand witnessed an aggregate growth rate of around 7.0% in the last 7 years till 2018, mainly supported by the strong demand from polyethylene. Polyethylene applications still accounts for 86% market demand for butene-1 and in the long-term forecast, it is expected to remain the single largest driver followed by other small applications. There is a shift in preference for hexene-1 and octene-1 as a polyethylene comonomer over Butene-1 and this may bring some decline in the overall market share of butene-1 in complete LAOs scenario if considered.



The Linear Alpha Olefins (LAOs) market study – 2020 Market study covers:

Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand-Supply Balance& Market Analysis

- LAOsMarket data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- LAOsMarket analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Type and Applications

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



For more information about this report visit

https://prismaneconsulting.com/report_details/5/Global-Linear-Alpha-Olefins-(LAO)-Market-Study-Report-2014-2030

About Prismane Consulting



Prismane Consulting is a unique consulting and market research firm providing management, economic and technical expertise across the global Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials and Energy value chain. The company has been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their toughest and most critical business problems. We have helped some of the fortune 500 companies develop their strategic plans by tracking and interpreting market dynamics.



Prismane consulting has completed a number of multi-client studies and projects. It offers Market Studies, World Analysis and Strategy Reports related to Refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers and Materials.



Contact Us:

Mr. Rakesh Panigrahi

Chemicals & Energy, Prismane Consulting

Tel: +91-20-67277711/12, +33 6 64397294

Email: sales@prismaneconsulting.com