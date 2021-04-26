New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as the growing demand from the food and packaging industry



Market Size – USD 58.94 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.0%, Market Trends- The evolution of the latest eco-friendly and sustainable LLDPE



The Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market is expected to reach USD 85.95 Billion By 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) is a straight polymer (polyethylene) with a substantial amount of short branches. It is usually manufactured by copolymerization of ethylene with higher alpha-olefins such as hexane, butene, and octane. Gas-phase polymerization and solution polymerization are the two principal methods used in the production of LLDPE. These are extensively used in applications such as injection molding, films, and roto-molding, among others. These are utilized in end-user industries such as construction, packaging, marine, agriculture, automotive, housewares, and toys.



The market in the North America region accounts for the second largest share of 21.3% in 2018. Developing pharmaceutical and food & beverage sectors across this region will add to the growth of this market. Furthermore, the increasing living patterns and a well-established automotive base in the region will promote the food & beverage sector and automotive sectors, which will drive LLDPE market trends.



The Key players in the Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market include The Dow Chemical Company, Mitsui and Westlake, Exxon Mobil Corporation, INEOS Group AG, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Borealis AG, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Nova Chemicals Corporation, LyondeBassells Industries N.V., and Braskem S.A.



Get a sample of the report :@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1970



Further key findings from the report suggest



- The Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market is estimated to reach USD 78.72 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

- The application in films account for the largest share of 26.7% of the market in 2018.

- The gas phase process segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

- The buildings & construction end users is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

- Europe has been a prevailing automobile market globally with significant OEM and other automotive suppliers based in Germany, and Sweden, among others. The region is likely to observe the rise in telecommunication, meat packaging, electronics and automobile industries in the upcoming years.

- Europe is expected to observe a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

- The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Accelerated industrialization in the region due to growing electronics, automobiles, oil & natural gas, textiles, and production industries in developing economies are giving a boost to construction spending and will drive the market. Organized retailing and quickly growing e-commerce in Thailand, India, and Malaysia are extending the packaging sectors which in turn will boost consumption of the product further.

- For example, Braskem designed green PE from ethanol sugarcane, a renewable raw material. The green PE catches and fixes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere during its creation, thereby decreasing the discharge of GHG.



To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/linear-low-density-polyethylene-lldpe-market



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Process, End User, Application, and region:



Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion ; 2018-2028)



Gas Phase

Slurry Loop

Solution Phase



End User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion ; 2018-2028)



Packaging

Building and Construction

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion ; 2018-2028)



Films

Injection Molding

Rotomolding

Extrusion Moulding

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Square Meters; and Revenue, USD Billion ; 2018-2028)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Request for Customization: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1970



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 – 2028

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market Process Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand from construction industry

4.2.2.2. Rising demand for packaged food

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Government regulations regarding plastic disposal

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

…

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. The DOW Chemical Company

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Technology Insights

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. Exxon Mobil Corporation

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Technology Insights

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Technology Insights

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. Mitsui and Westlake

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Technology Insights

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

Continue….



Browse More Reports :



Tow Prepreg Market Business Opportunities



Paper Chemicals Market Key Players



Epigenetics Market Demand



Gluten-Free Products Market Competitive Landscape



Electroactive Polymer Market Segments



Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com