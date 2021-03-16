Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global linear motor market . In terms of revenue, the global linear motor market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global linear motor market.



The global linear motor market is broadly affected by several factors, including usage of linear motors in the electronics & assembly sector and increasing applications in the semiconductor sector. Thus, expanding applications of linear motors in different sectors is propelling the global market for linear motors.



Linear Motor Market: Dynamics



Linear motors are defined as electric motors that generate the motion in a straight line, unlike the rotational motion. In a linear motor, the stator is unrolled and spread out flat, while the rotor moves past it in a straight line. Linear motors are used in all designs of machines that require linear motion, including overhead-travelling cranes and beltless conveyors used for moving sheet metals. Linear motors are employed in a wide range of applications in industries such as manufacturing, semiconductor, food & beverages, textile, healthcare, and printing. Linear motors come in three designs: flat-bed, U-Channel, and cylindrical. In line with the growth of the global automation industry, manufacturing and process plant operators are adopting advanced technologies for processes and operations focused on achieving improved product efficiency, reduced labor, and decreased operational costs. Linear motor systems offer a reliable and efficient solution to achieve high efficiency and hence, they are increasingly being adopted in applications ranging from simple point-to-point systems to sophisticated or complex automation systems.



Ironless linear motors have low mass and can generate highly dynamic movement, making them more suitable for applications in semiconductor, packaging, and other general automation applications. There is no attractive force between primary and secondary parts due to the absence of iron core in the ironless linear motors, thus avoiding cogging. Ironless linear motors, due to the lower mass can attain high acceleration rate and low settling time. Ironless linear motors are preferred where high precision is mandatory. Ironless linear motors offer smooth motion and very tight position control and velocity. It also reduces heat dissipation, producing low thrust forces as compared to iron core motors. These dynamic properties of ironless linear motors equally contribute to the growth of the linear motor market, leading to increasing demand for linear motors in semiconductor, packaging, and other industrial applications.



Linear Motor Market: Prominent Regions



The linear motor market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a prominent growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the presence of key market players, technological advancements, and expansion of the semiconductor and machine tools applications in the region. The linear motor market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness favorable growth during the forecast period, due to significant rise in electronics & assembly applications for high precision and reliability of linear motors in the region, which is projected to reach value of US$1,259.7 Mn by2030. The Asia Pacific linear motor market is likely to expand at the highest CAGR of6.84% during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a significant number of players manufacturing linear motors in the region.



Linear Motor Market: Key Players



Key players operating in the global linear motor market are Aerotech Inc., ANCA, BOSCH Rexroth, ETEL S.A., FANUC Corporation, Hitachi Metals, Ltd, Hiwin Corporation, Jenney Science AG, KML Linear Motion Technology GmbH, Kollmorgen Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Moog Inc., NTI AG LinMot, Oswald Elektromotoren GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corp, PiezoMotor, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Sodick Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.