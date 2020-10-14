Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- The Global Linear Motors Market Research Report 2020-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



According to this study, over the next five years the Linear Motors market will register a 7.3%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1600.5 million by 2025, from $ 1209.1 million in 2019.



Key Market Players:



Parker, Sanyo, Bosch Rexroth AG, Yaskawa Electric, Rockwell Automation Inc, Moog Inc, Hiwin, HAN'S Motor, Tecnotion, Mitsubishi, Akribis Systems Pte Ltd, PBA system, Sodick, Beckhoff Automation, FANUC Corporation, ETEL S.A., Aerotech, Kollmorgen, Siemens, Linmot, Jenny Science and Other



Industry News:



NOVEMBER 20, 2018: Yaskawa America, Inc. has launched its new digital product catalogue of Servo motors and motion control products.Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions, the new tool enables engineers to quickly find, configure and download a 3D part model of Servo motors directly from Yaskawa's website.As the world's largest manufacturer of AC inverter drives, motion control and robotic automation systems, Yaskawa sought a solution to make their products easily available to online customers.



May 26: Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Representative Director and President: Hiroshi Ogasawara) is pleased to announce that it has developed the world's first servo motor with built-in amplifier that is equipped with GaN* power semiconductors and has begun sales as of May 23, 2017 as the latest addition to its AC servo drives ? (Sigma)-7 product series.By combining the servo motor and servopack features which have comprised servo drives to date, the servo motor (?-7 F model) with built-in amplifier has been made half the size compared with the amplifier portion of the conventional servopack, making it possible to offer smaller and more efficient servo drive systems for customer devices and control panels.



Market Segmentation by Types:



Cylindrical Type

U-Shaped Slot Type

Flat Plate Type

Flat Type occupies the largest market share segmentation up to 76%, with the fastest growth



Market Segmentation by Applications:



Robots

Machine Tools

Semiconductor Equipment

Electronic Manufacturing

Medical Devices

Printing Equipment

Others

Robots is the most widely used field, and Semiconductor Equipment is the fastest growing



Regions Are covered By Linear Motors Market



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Linear Motors market is analyzed across key geographies namely: North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa). Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



Finally, the Linear Motors Market report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate and figure, and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.



