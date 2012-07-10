Sioux Chief

Sioux Chief Announces Launch of New StreamLine Linear Shower Drains

Kansas City based plumbing manufacturer, Sioux Chief, offers new linear shower drain with unique features making it the easiest linear shower drain installation in the plumbing industry.

 

Kansas City, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- Sioux Chief announced it has launched the new StreamLine™ linear shower drain for tile-floor showers.

The StreamLine features a seamless, internally sloped, one-piece PVC body and a unique stainless steel membrane clamping ring which ensures a watertight seal, setting it apart from competitors, with installation that is easier than other competing models.

The StreamLine is designed to be installed in “thin-bed” tile installations, where tile is set onto a specially designed, bonded waterproof membrane (ANSI A118.10).

StreamLine bodies have a flat bottom for easy rough-in, and each drain is individually boxed with an instruction sheet, hardware, and sealant.

Adapter kits are available for installing the StreamLine in “full-mortar-bed” installations using standard CPE membranes.

Linear shower drains offer a unique contemporary appearance and allow the use of larger (floor-size) tiles in the shower floor area. They also provide installation flexibility for applications such as barrier-free or ADA showers, or along thresholds for overflow control.

StreamLine is available in four lengths and two strainer patterns – all designed and made in the USA.

Wholesalers/Contractors, contact a local Sioux Chief Representative for more information, or to request a product presentation.

Sioux Chief products are sold through wholesale plumbing distributors nationwide.

About Sioux Chief
Since 1957, Sioux Chief has manufactured innovative plumbing products. It is a leader in providing rough plumbing solutions for residential, commercial, industrial and government applications. Sioux Chief’s comprehensive product line is comprised of three core groups: Supply, Drainage and Support. Sioux Chief products are sold to qualified wholesale distributors and retailers nationwide. The company is headquartered in Peculiar, Missouri — just outside of Kansas City.

For more information, please visit http://www.siouxchief.com or call (800) 821-3944.

Source: Sioux Chief
