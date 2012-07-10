Kansas City, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- Sioux Chief announced it has launched the new StreamLine™ linear shower drain for tile-floor showers.



The StreamLine features a seamless, internally sloped, one-piece PVC body and a unique stainless steel membrane clamping ring which ensures a watertight seal, setting it apart from competitors, with installation that is easier than other competing models.



The StreamLine is designed to be installed in “thin-bed” tile installations, where tile is set onto a specially designed, bonded waterproof membrane (ANSI A118.10).



StreamLine bodies have a flat bottom for easy rough-in, and each drain is individually boxed with an instruction sheet, hardware, and sealant.



Adapter kits are available for installing the StreamLine in “full-mortar-bed” installations using standard CPE membranes.



Linear shower drains offer a unique contemporary appearance and allow the use of larger (floor-size) tiles in the shower floor area. They also provide installation flexibility for applications such as barrier-free or ADA showers, or along thresholds for overflow control.



StreamLine is available in four lengths and two strainer patterns – all designed and made in the USA.



Wholesalers/Contractors, contact a local Sioux Chief Representative for more information, or to request a product presentation.



Sioux Chief products are sold through wholesale plumbing distributors nationwide.



About Sioux Chief

Since 1957, Sioux Chief has manufactured innovative plumbing products. It is a leader in providing rough plumbing solutions for residential, commercial, industrial and government applications. Sioux Chief’s comprehensive product line is comprised of three core groups: Supply, Drainage and Support. Sioux Chief products are sold to qualified wholesale distributors and retailers nationwide. The company is headquartered in Peculiar, Missouri — just outside of Kansas City.



For more information, please visit http://www.siouxchief.com or call (800) 821-3944.