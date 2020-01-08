Linen Market by Type, Application, and Geography – Trends & Forecasts to 2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2020 -- Linen is a textile derived from the fibers of the flax plant. It is deployed to manufacture products such as towels, bed sheets, and table clothes. Linen fabric offers exceptional coolness and freshness during hot climate and warmth during winters. It is also considered to be shiny, cosy, long lasting, and less affected by heat and sun. It has been observed that the Linen market has witnessed remarkable growth in the usage of linen clothes, which comprises blazers, shirts, trousers, and various other apparels.



A number of product introductions have taken place in the Linen market. One of them is cotton blended linen fabric, which has a soft and lovely texture. It is well suited for making a wide range of clothes ranging from blouse to skirt. Its application also lies in making interior decorations for home such as pillow cases and curtains.



Novel Product Introduction - a Key Strategy among the Players



Key manufacturers operating in the Linen market are Shibui Knits, Yogi Yarns, NZ Group, Siulas, Jiangsu Chunlong Flax Textile, STAR Group, Qichun County Dongshen Textile, Long Da linen Textile, and Huzhou Goldrich Linen Textile. Players are expanding their production facilities across the globe in order to strengthen their presence in the Linen market. Moreover, they are launching new products to gain a large customer base from across the globe.



Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyrconsulting.com/request-sample/8163



Market Segmentation



By Product Type



? Dry spun yarn



? Wet spun yarn



? Blended yarn



By Application



? Bed sheet



? Clothing



? Bed linens



? Decoration



Dry spun yarn is gaining traction in various garment and textile industries owing to its durability, stain and wrinkle resistance, color fastness, and high strength. As far as the application is concerned, demand for bed sheet may witness a surge as compared to other application segments. The reason being surge in the consumer spending on home furnishing and rapidly growing housing sector. Clothing may observe a rise in the demand in the coming years owing to extreme comfort offered by the linen clothes.



By Region



Growing home décor trends and frequent room makeovers are some of the key factors driving the demand for Linen in North America. Linen fabric is perceived as a high quality, lifestyle clothing, which is increasing its demand among the consumers in North America. Surge in the awareness pertaining to the benefits and comfort associated with linen is a key factor driving the Linen market in Asia Pacific. Improvement in the living standards is also playing a key role in boosting the regional market growth.



For More Inquiry to Buy the Report: https://www.qyrconsulting.com/checkout/8163



About QYR Consulting

QYR Consulting established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.