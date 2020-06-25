Linerless Labels Market Forecast Revised in a New FMI Report as COVID-19 Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in 2020

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- Linerless Labels Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015 - 2019 and Opportunity Assessment; 2020 – 2030

Linerless labels contain a particular release coating applied to either side of the labels that enable them to be rolled without sticking. These labels help in decreasing potential workplace injuries by eliminating the slippery liner waste hazard on warehouse floors.



Being eco-friendly by minimizing silicone in landfills and reducing solid waste stream, linerless labels assist businesses in achieving zero-waste - "green" - initiatives.



In a recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global linerless labels market size is anticipated to expand at a steady growth over the forecast period, 2020-2030. The market is witnessing significant demand from the food & beverages, and retail industries as linerless labels help in ensuring reduced carbon footprint and industrial wastage.



To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1822



Linerless Labels Market - Key Drivers



The quest to reduce industrial wastes and faster manufacturing processes has been an ongoing economic and industrial concern. As the stringency of regulatory frameworks continues to climb, manufacturers of linerless labels are promptly shifting towards sustainable packaging formats.



Hubs Labels has acquired ETI converting equipment to improve the productivity and overall quality of the coating line. This strategic development is expected to distinctively address finished roll quality, coating uniformity, and coating weight by adapting industry-leading Cohesio technology.



While the retail and food & beverage industry continues to engage market players, rising applications such as asset tracking and inventory management in logistics will offer new growth avenues.



Linerless Labels Market - Growth Restraints



Linerless labels require additional expenses to install specific equipment for their production, as such, various small- and medium-scale enterprises (SME) are keeping away from investing in them. Limited shape options provided by linerless labels are further hindering their adoption in packaging applications.



COVID-19 Impact on Linerless Labels Market



With the shutdown of major retail stores following nationwide lockdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, online channels are emerging as an ideal solution to keep the sales afloat. Retailers who are yet to enter the e-commerce ecosystem are facing the imperative to switch to online distribution channels to ascertain their survival. They are turning to return-ready packaging format in order to receive the products back faster, and without damage. This, in turn, will enable them to store their goods back into stock pool, especially during supply shortage. Such factors are expected to bring the linerless labels back on track in the coming months.



Linerless Labels Market - Regional Analysis



Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) remains the prominent region in the global linerless labels market, owing to the flourishing growth of logistics and food & beverage industries. The FMI study reveals that the APEJ linerless labels market will register a robust CAGR by 2030.

India and China will remain the major revenue contributor to the APEJ's market. Western Europe and North America are also pulling in stakeholders' attention owing to strong presence of leading producers and flourishing pharmaceutical sector.



Download Methodology of this Report @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-1822



Linerless Labels Market - Competition Landscape



Prominent linerless labels market players operating globally are RR Donnelley & Sons Company, CCL Industries Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, SATO Holdings Corporation, Coveris, and Multi-Color Corporation.

These players collectively account for about one-fourth of the total market revenue. Leading market players are capitalizing on faster and continuous printing technologies such as offset, flexo, and digital printing techniques to offer exceptional printing patterns without compromising the quality aspect.



Moreover, players are investing in mergers & acquisitions in order to enhance their positions in the linerless labels market. For instance, Coveris has acquired Amberley Labels, a UK-based manufacturer of high-quality self-adhesive labels.



Linerless Labels Market - Segment Analysis



The linerless labels market can be segmented on the following basis:



Product Type

- Direct Thermal

- Variable Imaged

Printing Technology

- Digital Printing

- Offset Printing

- Flexo Printing

- Screen Printing

- Gravure Printing

- Others

Adhesion

- Repositionable

- Removable

- Permanent

End-use Industry

- Pharmaceuticals

- Retail

- Logistics

- Food & Beverages

- Others

Region

- North America (U.S., Canada)

- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia)

- East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

- South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia)

- Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

- Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa)



Report Highlights



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.